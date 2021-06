Susan Semmelmann believes the spirit of living is in the giving — that’s why she’s committed to designing your home in the way that best speaks to you. Working in the design business for more than 23 years, Susan knows how to make your home pop with its own unique, beautiful and eye-catching appeal. From the flooring and the countertops to the cabinetry and hardware, Susan listens and works with her clients to transform their spaces with a fresh, revitalized new aesthetic. With custom-made bedding, drapery and floral options that can be complemented with any of her furnishings, fabrics and accessories, Susan orchestrates every detail of a project she works on. The result is always a home that is as cohesive as it is stunning.