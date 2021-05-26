newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

My dream come true: Kodak Eastman Double-X film now in 120 format. Available from CineStill to photographers for the first time in medium format…!

emulsive.org
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFour years ago, I began wondering if a new film stock at the time, Bergger Pancro 400 had done the impossible; given me a BW film that looked like my beloved Kodak Eastman Double-X 5222 in 120 medium format. It got close but now, in 2021, how about we try the real thing? Available for the first time in medium format, say hello to CineStill BwXX 120 aka medium format Kodak Eastman Double-X film.

emulsive.org
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kafka
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Eastman Kodak#Photography#Short Film#Memento#American Horror Story#Motion Picture#Bw#Malcolm Marie#Casino Royale#Bwxx 120#Iso#Reference Cinestill#Film Retailers#Medium#Tonal Steps#Experiences#Aferim#Crisp Micro Contrast#Tungsten#Time
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Society
News Break
Movies
Related
TV Serieshanditv.com

George Takei Almost Had his own Star Trek Series

George Takei’s performance as Hikaru Sulu on Star Trek: The Original Series stands as one of the most iconic characters in TV history. Continuing to appear in numerous Star Trek movies and TV shows over the years, Takei holds his role of Sulu near and dear to him. In Star...
Businesspetapixel.com

Silberra Unveils New Range of 35mm and 120 Format Color Film

Silberra, a Russian-based company known for its line of 13 black-and-white films, has unveiled three new styles of color film for 35mm and 120 formats at approximately $13 per roll. While the color film made by the company was initially discovered by Kosmo Foto in early 2020 with the release...
Musicavantmusicnews.com

Mars Williams’ Formative Albums

A native of the Windy City, saxophonist Mars Williams grew up enamored with the jazz explorations of players like Roscoe Mitchell, Eric Dolphy and Albert Ayler. Today, he’s most familiar to audiences through his association with the likes of the Waitresses and the Psychedelic Furs or his longstanding acid jazz group Liquid Soul. Then there are his four volumes of Albert Ayler tributes for Christmas (!), which along with his free-jazz NRG Ensemble offer insight into his musical mind.
Beauty & FashionThrive Global

Dreams Do Come True: The Peezyandlala Success Story

In the journey that started back in 2016, Prince Peezy and Lala Chanel, the dynamic duo from Peezyandlala, have witnessed their fair share of success in the hip hop circuit. What started from a home-based recording studio, today their talent has landed them a distribution deal with Empire Records. Peezyandlala stands tall as the only male-female hip-hop pair from South Broward County, Florida, delivering chartbusters, one after another.
Electronicsephotozine.com

The Myth of Medium Format

I hope you enjoy browsing the images in my Portfolio - all comments are welcome!. Medium format gives better quality than 35mm format. This was always presented to me as a given, but then again the lenses on medium format cameras are designed rather differently to those contrasty, ultra-sharp lenses on 35mm format ones. You may have guessed by now that I am talking about film cameras, but we'll get to digital before the blog is out. I had a Rolleiflex 3.5F with Planar lens, a Rolleiflex GX with f/2.8 Rollei HFT lens Helmut Newton Special Edition, a Mamiya 6, a Mamiya 645 and a Pentax 645N and to be honest the best of these was the rangefinder Mamiya 6. Of course they were all far less versatile or convenient than my humble Pentax MX and ME Super, which also produced beautifully sharp images.
Photographypetapixel.com

Full-Frame to Medium Format Adapter Produces Astounding Results

Photographer and YouTuber Mathieu Stern recently tested the Fotodiox Rhinocam Vertex, an adapter that claims to allow photographers to easily capture medium format images with a full-frame camera. Not only does it appear to work, but it is also more than that. It is, as he says, “a revolution.”. Fotodiox...
Posted by
HackerNoon

How To Format Dates Correctly

This article explains how you can format dates on your site using Velo. You can display dates from your collections on your site using date pickers, which need a dataset but no code, or text elements, which require both a dataset and some simple code. Before you begin:. Make sure...
Video Gamesgamingideology.com

Manifold Garden is coming to PS5 as well as in physical format

The puzzle game Manifold Garden released between October 2019 and August 2020 William Chyr Studio certainly Playstation 4, Nintendo Switch, Xbox One and Series X / S, Pc, Linux or IOS, is entitled to its version PS5 from May 20 and a physical version. Changes. Visually will enter the game...
Coding & Programmingplainenglish.io

Become a Master of String Formatting in Python3

Hello! In this story, I will present to you the different ways you can show variables in Python3 and I will give my advice on when to use each method. First, I am going to summarize the different ways Python offers us to format variables in strings. Then in the second part, I will give my opinion on which one you should use and when you should use them.
Astronomyarxiv.org

Star Formation and Quenching of Central Galaxies from Stacked HI Measurements

We quantitatively investigate the dependence of central galaxy HI mass ($M_{\rm HI}$) on the stellar mass ($M_\ast$), halo mass ($M_{\rm h}$), star formation rate (SFR), and central stellar surface density within 1 kpc ($\Sigma_1$), taking advantage of the HI spectra stacking technique using both the Arecibo Fast Legacy ALFA Survey and the Sloan Digital Sky Survey. We find that the shapes of $M_{\rm HI}$-$M_{\rm h}$ and $M_{\rm HI}$-$M_\ast$ relations are remarkably similar for both star-forming and quenched galaxies, with massive quenched galaxies having constantly lower HI masses of around 0.6 dex. This similarity strongly suggests that neither halo mass nor stellar mass is the direct cause of quenching, but rather the depletion of HI reservoir. While the HI reservoir for low-mass galaxies of $M_\ast<10^{10.5}M_\odot$ strongly increases with $M_{\rm h}$, more massive galaxies show no significant dependence of $M_{\rm HI}$ on $M_{\rm h}$, indicating the effect of halo to determine the smooth cold gas accretion. We find that the star formation and quenching of central galaxies are directly regulated by the available HI reservoir, with an average relation of ${\rm SFR}\propto M_{\rm HI}^{2.75}/M_\ast^{0.40}$, implying a quasi-steady state of star formation. We further confirm that galaxies are depleted of their HI reservoir once they drop off the star-formation main sequence and there is a very tight and consistent correlation between $M_{\rm HI}$ and $\Sigma_1$ in this phase, with $M_{\rm HI}\propto\Sigma_1^{-2}$. This result is in consistent with the compaction-triggered quenching scenario, with galaxies going through three evolutionary phases of cold gas accretion, compaction and post-compaction, and quenching.
Apparelcastleinsider.com

Sleepy Stitch Loungefly Collection Is A Dream Come True

Snuggle up for a dream come true with the cute new Sleepy Stitch Loungefly collection from Hot Topic! This dreamy collection includes a cloud covered backpack and wallet, with a very sleepy stitch! Loungefly Disney Lilo & Stitch Sleep Cloud Mini Backpack Let your stuff sleep tight in this mini backpack from Loungefly and Disney featuring a purple to blue ombré cloud print and a patch of Stitch...
Video Gamesgamepur.com

The best Super Co-op Battle formations in My Hero Academia: The Strongest Hero

The Super Co-op Battle in My Hero Academia: The Strongest Hero is an AI-driven battle where you pit your six heroes against another team’s six. You cannot control these battles, so most of the time, you are left as a helpless spectator, hoping your greatest heroes come out on top. Most of the time, they do, but as you progress through the ranks, you’ll find more difficult formations with even stronger heroes to battle. There are ways to give your team distinct advantages, and that’s through creating an optimized formation for when you’re on the attack and when you’re on the defense.
Moviesmoviesinfocus.com

DVD Review: Get Lost In Space With Sci-Fi Thriller BLACK BOX

Back in 2014, director Angel Delgado showed huge promise with his feature film debut, Brothers’ Day. The gritty crime thriller shone a light on the gang culture which prevails across England. For his follow-up film Black Box, Delgado has opted for a total change of pace and genre: switching from the mean streets of Manchester to outer-space, Black Box shows that the Spanish-born filmmaker has the directing chops to easily move across different genres.
Moviesava360.com

Marvel Finally Confirms Oscar Isaac Is Playing Moon Knight

Actor Oscar Isaac will join the Marvel Cinematic Universe as the vigilante Moon Knight, Marvel Studios confirmed today in a tweet. If you’re sitting here thinking that you already knew this, you’re not alone. Before we get into the history behind this announcement, the tweet itself says “WE ARE MOONKNIGHT,”...
Movieshorrornews.net

Modern Horror Films We Aren’t Ashamed Of

Nowadays, cinematography culture plays an important role in human life. A special place is reserved for horror films. Almost every person has a favorite creepy film, movie character, or actor. By the way, many gaming developers create games inspired by iconic horror pictures. For example, among NetEnt casino games checked...