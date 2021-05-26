newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Norfolk, VA

Norfolk mail carrier charged with taking bribes to divert drug packages

By Jane Harper, The Virginian-Pilot
Posted by 
Virginian-Pilot
Virginian-Pilot
 3 days ago

A Norfolk mail carrier was arrested this week and charged with diverting packages filled with marijuana to a drug dealer in exchange for bribes, according to court documents.

Gary Kent Turner Jr. was charged with one count of bribery of a public official, according to a criminal complaint filed last week in U.S. District Court in Norfolk. The crime carries a maximum penalty of 15 years in prison.

Turner was arrested Monday and released on a personal recognizance bond. His attorney, James Broccoletti, declined to comment on the charges.

Beginning in May 2019, investigators with the United States Postal Service and the Office of the Inspector General noticed numerous suspected drug packages were being sent to addresses on Turner’s delivery route, which includes the Ghent area of Norfolk, according to an affidavit filed by one of the investigators.

Hidden cameras were later installed in Turner’s postal vehicle, and footage from a surveillance camera at an apartment building parking garage at 201 W. 21st St. — the first stop on Turner’s route — also was obtained.

From November 2019 to May 2020, Turner was seen in the footage meeting about 15 times with a man identified in court documents as M.C. from Portsmouth, the affidavit said. The meetings took place at the garage and other locations along Turner’s route.

Each time, Turner is seen giving one or more packages to M.C., who then gave Turner a white envelope filled with cash, the affidavit said. Turner often is recorded counting the money afterward, then putting it in his pocket.

Investigators seized one package destined for Turner’s route in May 2020 and found 3½ pounds of marijuana, the affidavit said. They arrested M.C. a few weeks later and found three pounds of marijuana in a package he just received from Turner. They also discovered a .380-caliber pistol and almost $12,000 in cash in a backpack in his vehicle.

Investigators later confronted Turner, who admitted to being paid to deliver the packages, but claimed he only received “a few dollars to buy himself a meal,” the affidavit said. Turner was suspended immediately, according to the document.

A confidential source told investigators Turner was paid $100 for each package and made between $2,000 to $3,000 a month from the deliveries, the affidavit said.

The packages were sent from addresses in Los Angeles and Santa Ana, California, and usually were addressed to places in the 1300 block of Redgate or the 2600 block of Granby Street. Both blocks consist of small businesses. Most packages were never scanned as delivered.

When investigators checked the addresses on the packages, they found one did not exist, and one was being renovated. The owners of the other businesses either knew nothing about the packages or couldn’t be located.

Investigators also found numerous incoming and outgoing calls between Turner and M.C. from July 2019 to March 2020. The calls typically were placed right before or after Turner delivered packages to M.C., the affidavit said.

Jane Harper, 757-222-5097, jane.harper@pilotonline.com

View All 1 Commentsarrow_down
Virginian-Pilot

Virginian-Pilot

Norfolk, VA
1K+
Followers
733
Post
798K+
Views
ABOUT

The Virginian-Pilot has the latest headlines on Hampton Roads news. Find breaking news, sports, crime, opinion, traffic and more.

 https://www.pilotonline.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
Norfolk, VA
Government
Local
Virginia Crime & Safety
Norfolk, VA
Crime & Safety
Local
Virginia Government
City
Norfolk, VA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mail Carrier#Crime#Drug Court#Court Documents#Bribery#Pilotonline Com#Tribune Content Agency#Llc#Bribes#Packages#Investigators#Surveillance#U S District Court#Criminal#Prison#Cash#Marijuana#Hidden Cameras#Addresses#Parking
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Politics
Related
Virginia Beach, VAPosted by
Virginian-Pilot

Man wanted in Boston strikes law enforcement vehicles while trying to elude capture in Virginia Beach

A wanted man out of Massachusetts was arrested Thursday after he eluded police and struck multiple law enforcement vehicles while he fled. Anthony William Rodgers, 54, has warrants in Boston for murder and assault with a deadly weapon, according to a news release. Agents with U.S. Marshals Capital Area Regional Fugitive Task Force and Virginia Beach police found Rodgers driving a Jeep Grand ...
Virginia Beach, VAPosted by
Virginian-Pilot

Motorcyclist dies in hit-and-run in Virginia Beach

One man is dead after a hit-and-run accident in Virginia Beach Friday night. Police got the call around 10:39 p.m. about an accident involving a motorcycle on the 5000 block of Ferrell Parkway, according to a press release. When police arrived, they found the man driving the motorcycle lying in the road. He died at the scene. Police have not yet identified him. The motorcyclist was headed east ...
Norfolk, VAPosted by
Virginian-Pilot

FBI arrests suspected Capitol insurrectionist in Norfolk, flexes investigative muscle

FBI agents on Friday arrested a Norfolk man they suspect of storming the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6. Kene Brian Lazo illegally entered the Capitol with hundreds of others, marched into the Rotunda, and repeatedly chanted, “Our House!,” FBI Special Agent T. Michael Class Jr. wrote in an affidavit for Lazo’s arrest. Lazo had prepared for Jan. 6, according to the affidavit, which included photos. In ...
Virginia StateDuluth News Tribune

Virginia homicide suspect accused of assaulting same victim in September

A Virginia man charged Friday with fatally stabbing his ex-girlfriend was set to enter a plea Monday in an earlier domestic violence case involving the same woman, according to court records. Derek Edward Malevich, 40, was charged in September with shoving, punching and strangling Kristen Ann Bicking, who was found...
Virginia StateWJLA

2 men fatally stabbed in altercation in Virginia, authorities say

HAMPTON, Va. (AP) — Police are investigating the fatal stabbing of two men in an altercation in Hampton. News outlets report that police said first responders called to a Shell Road on Sunday afternoon found two men with stab wounds. A 66-year-old man was pronounced dead at the scene and a 19-year-old man was taken to a local hospital where he later died, police said.
Virginia StateWSLS

Attorneys: Virginia man shot by deputy was in mental health crisis

GROTTOES, Va. – A Virginia public defender’s office says a man who was recently fatally shot by a sheriff’s deputy was suffering from a mental health crisis at the time. The News Leader reports the Staunton Public Defender’s Office released a statement Saturday about the fatal shooting a day earlier of Jeffrey J. Bruce.
Virginia StateWTOP

Prince George’s Co. teacher arrested for assault in Virginia park

A Maryland man arrested on assault charges at a popular Virginia park last week is an elementary school teacher, according to Prince George’s County Public Schools. A spokesperson said that since 2014, Michael Pruden has taught at Allenwood Elementary School in Camp Springs; Apple Grove Elementary School in Fort Washington; Samuel Chase Elementary School in Temple Hills; and Valley View Elementary School in Oxon Hill.
Norfolk, VAPosted by
Virginian-Pilot

Norfolk man pleads guilty to drug trafficking in Hampton Roads and the Outer Banks

A Norfolk man pleaded guilty Friday to charges connected with a drug trafficking ring which led to multiple overdoses and two deaths. Christopher McKinley Barnes, 36, pled guilty to drug conspiracy and firearm possession, according to a news release. Barnes sold heroin and fentanyl from late 2016 until he was arrested in April of 2019. He distributed over a kilogram of heroin in Hampton Roads ...
Virginia StateNorristown Times Herald

Norristown Police Chief Mark Talbot accepts new post in Virginia

NORRISTOWN — Municipal officials congratulate outgoing Norristown Police Chief Mark Talbot Sr. as he accepts the chief position of the Hampton Police Department in Hampton, Va. Talbot, who has led the Norristown Police Department since Nov. 2013, is expected to start with Hampton PD in early July. “Chief Talbot has...
Virginia StateWMDT.com

Morning crash in Accomack Co. kills one, injures another

ACCOMACK CO., Va. – Virginia State Police say a woman has died following a crash on the Chincoteague Causeway early Monday morning. We’re told that at around 7:20 a.m., a Starcraft Transit Commuter Bus was traveling westbound on the Causeway leaving Chincoteague Island, when a 2015 Kia Sorento that was traveling eastbound on the same road drove into the westbound lanes and into the path of the bus.
Newport News, VAPosted by
Daily Press

Mother accused of stabbing baby to death also lost infant daughter in 2012. Police now are reviewing that case.

Newport News police are reviewing the 2012 death of an infant of the mother now accused of killing one of her children this week. Police Chief Steve Drew said Thursday that he’s having detectives look into that 7-month baby girl’s sudden death nine years ago. “It’s always good to put second eyes on it,” Drew said of the prior case. “I just want to go back and look.” Sarah Whitney Ganoe, 35, is ...
Virginia StateNorthern Virginia Daily

Front Royal man dies in crash on Va. 55

A Front Royal man died in a Sunday afternoon crash on a county roadway that has a history of accidents. Austin E. Howard, 65, was driving a 2001 Ford Ranger westbound on Va. 55 (John Marshall Highway), when he crossed a double solid yellow center line and collided head-on with an eastbound 2011 Ford F-150, according to Virginia State Police Sgt. Brent Coffey.
Virginia StateNBC 29 News

VSP investigating fatal crash in Warren County

WARREN COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - The Virginia State Police is investigating a fatal crash in Warren County. VSP announced Monday, May 17, that the crash happened along Route 55, near Greenfield Road, around 2 p.m. Sunday. A 2001 Ford Ranger crossed the center line and hit a 2011 Ford F-150.