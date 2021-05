Re: “Solar farms are booming in Washington state, but where should they go?” [May 2, Northwest]:. Reducing carbon emissions is essential if we hope to avoid climate catastrophe, and this article brought some encouraging news about the growth of solar. It is understandable that land use will change from rangeland and other uses to solar panel arrays, which some people embrace and others resist. Klickitat County Commissioner Dan Christopher is one such resister, and I realize no one really likes change forced on them.