What causes the deep Earth's most mysterious earthquakes?

The first eyes probably appeared long before the Cambrian explosion that occurred from 541 million to 530 million years ago. Some of the earliest renditions might have been a simple pit eye, a kind of pit of tissue lined with light receptors, or what scientists call an eyespot, a simple region that detects light. Over time, new anatomy appeared. Lenses and corneas, which bend and focus light, developed, with the latter taking on special importance for organisms living on land. “The cornea, which in fish is simply a transparent protective cover for the eye, became an image-forming structure in its own right,” wrote the late Michael Land, a biologist at the University of Sussex in England, in a 2005 study in the journal Current Biology, “because it now had air on one side and water on the other.”