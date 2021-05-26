newsbreak-logo
The actor who voiced Sebastian in ‘The Little Mermaid’ just died

By Aspen Pflughoeft
Deseret News
Deseret News
 3 days ago
Samuel E. Wright, the man who voiced Sebastian, the crab, in Disney’s “Little Mermaid”, died Monday at the age of 74. After battling prostate cancer for three years, Wright passed away peacefully in his sleep, reported BuzzFeed News. “He was the brightest light,” Dee Kelly, Wright’s daughter, said per BuzzFeed...

