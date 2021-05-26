newsbreak-logo
See Whitechapel's Phil Bozeman Sing "Unanswered" With Suicide Silence in 2012

By text Eli Enis
Revolver
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleShop for heavy-music vinyl, apparel, toys and more — including classic Suicide Silence and Whitechapel albums — over at our store. On December 21st, 2012, the metal community came together to celebrate the life and career of the late Suicide Silence frontman Mitch Lucker, who had died one month earlier in a tragic motorcycle accident. The ceremony went down the way any rockstar would've wanted it to: a blow-out concert in which 19 of Lucker's idols and contemporaries took the stage with his surviving bandmates to pay proper tribute.

