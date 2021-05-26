newsbreak-logo
Dick’s Sporting Goods, Zscaler rise; Nordstrom, Travere fall

By NEW YORK Associated Press
sandiegouniontribune.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleStocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes Wednesday:. Agilent Technologies Inc., up 6 cents to $133.29. The scientific instrument maker raised its financial forecasts after reporting strong fiscal second-quarter earnings. Zscaler Inc., up $21.46 to $194.20. The cloud-based information security provider handily beat Wall Street’s fiscal third-quarter profit...

MarketsEntrepreneur

Be a Prudent Buyer of Dick’s Sporting Goods After Blowout Earnings

Dick’s Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) shot higher on May 26, 2021 after the company reported strong first-quarter earnings. The sporting goods retailer’s revenue is being fueled by the continuing trend towards home fitness. And the company is also reporting strong demand for equipment as youth sports are now back in season.
Marketsnewsverses.com

Shares making the largest strikes within the premarket: Dick’s Sporting Items, City Outfitters, Nordstrom & extra

Check out a number of the greatest movers within the premarket:. Dick’s Sporting Items (DKS) – The sporting items retailer earned $3.41 per share for the primary quarter, greater than tripling the $1.12 consensus estimate. Income additionally beat forecasts amid comparable gross sales that greater than doubled. Dick’s additionally gave a full-year outlook that exceeds present Wall Road consensus. Shares surged 7% in premarket motion.
RetailInvestor's Business Daily

Dick's Sporting Goods Sees RS Rating Jump To 93

When looking for the best stocks to buy and watch, focus on those with rising relative price strength. One stock that fits that bill is Dick's Sporting Goods (DKS), which saw a positive improvement to its Relative Strength (RS) Rating on Thursday, rising from 90 to 93. As you try...
Soccerretaildive.com

Dick's sales surge 119% as it invests in stores, private labels

In the midst of a slew of in-store initiatives, Dick's Sporting Goods reported record sales for the first quarter, up 119% from last year and up 52% compared to 2019. That was driven by 115% comps growth, mostly brick-and-mortar based, as e-commerce comps grew 14%, according to a company press release.
Marketsbaseballnewssource.com

Insider Selling: Big 5 Sporting Goods Co. (NASDAQ:BGFV) CEO Sells 4,948 Shares of Stock

Big 5 Sporting Goods Co. (NASDAQ:BGFV) CEO Steven G. Miller sold 4,948 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.10, for a total transaction of $153,882.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 79,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,473,445.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
MarketsPosted by
MarketWatch

Dick's Sporting Goods stock jumps after earnings beat, outlook raised

Dick's Sporting Goods Inc. stock jumped 6.3% in Wednesday premarket trading after the athletic retailer reported first-quarter earnings that beat expectations and raised its full-year profit guidance. Net income totaled $361.8 million, or $3.41 per share, after a loss of $143.4 million, or $1.71 per share, last year. Adjusted EPS of $3.79 blew past the FactSet consensus for $1.19. Sales of $2.919 billion were up from $1.333 billion last year and also ahead of the FactSet consensus of $2.230 billion. Same-store sales more than doubled, up 115%, with e-commerce up 14%. E-commerce was up 110% for the same period last year. The FactSet same-store sales consensus was for 71.4% growth. Dick's raised its full-year EPS guidance to $7.05 to 7.68, up from previous guidance of $3.81 to $4.55. Adjusted EPS guidance has been raised to $8.00 to 8.70 from $4.40 to $5.20. Sales are forecast to be $10.515 billion to $10.806 billion. The FactSet consensus is for EPS of $5.46 and sales of $9.897 billion. Dick's stock has rallied 49.7% for the year to date while the S&P 500 index is up 11.5% for the period.
MarketsPosted by
Benzinga

Why Dick's Sporting Goods Is Trading Higher Today

Dick's Sporting Goods Inc (NYSE: DKS) is trading higher Wednesday morning after the company reported better-than-expected earnings results that crushed the estimates. What Happened: On Monday, Telsey Advisory Group maintained Dick's Sporting Goods with an Outperform rating and raised the price target from $80 to $98 anticipating a blowout quarter.
Financial ReportsBicycle Retailer and Industry News

Dick's posts record Q1 sales increase

PITTSBURGH (BRAIN) — Dick's Sporting Goods' first-quarter net sales increased a record 119% year-over-year, boosted by a jump in consolidated same-store sales and e-commerce growth. Net sales ending May 1 were $2.92 billion, compared to $1.3 billion a year ago. Dick's had a 115% increase in consolidated same-store sales, and...
Financial ReportsStreet.Com

Dick's Sporting Goods Jumps on Raised Guidance, Quarterly Beat

Shares of Dick's Sporting Goods Inc. (DKS) - Get Report jumped Wednesday after the retailer reported first-quarter results that topped analyst estimates and issued strong guidance. The Pittsburgh company swung to net income of $3.41 a share from a net loss of $1.71 in the year-earlier quarter. The latest figure...
StocksPosted by
TheStreet

Trading Dick's Sporting Goods as Earnings Prompt Stock Highs

Dick’s Sporting Goods (DKS) - Get Report is enjoying a nice post-earnings rally on Wednesday, leaping more than 15% to record levels. The move sent the Corapolis, Pa., retailer's shares to $99.90 at today’s high, as sellers unsurprisingly stepped in at $100. With a return to societal normal back in...
Marketssmarteranalyst.com

Dick’s Sporting Goods Quarterly Sales Pop 119%; Shares Gain Pre-Market

Shares of Dick’s Sporting Goods (DKS) jumped almost 7% in pre-market trading after the sporting goods retailer posted better-than-expected Q1 results, driven by strong net sales and margin expansion. Moreover, the company provided upbeat guidance for 2021. Dick’s reported Q1 adjusted earnings of $3.79 per share, which outpaced the Street’s...
EconomyPosted by
Action News Jax

Game on! Dick's rallies on the return of team sports

A year after safety fears led to the cancellation of baseball and other team sports, Dick’s Sporting Goods is having a comeback year as bats, balls and jerseys fly off shelves. First-quarter sales more than doubled to $2.92 billion and the company raised its expectations for sales and profits in...