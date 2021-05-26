newsbreak-logo
Accelerate Acquisition (AAQC) Announces Receipt of NYSE Continued Listing Standard Notice

StreetInsider.com
 3 days ago

Accelerate Acquisition Corp. (NYSE: AAQC) (the "Company") today announced that it received a formal notice of non-compliance on May 25 ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this article and more like it please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.

www.streetinsider.com
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Short Interest in RedBall Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:RBAC) Declines By 44.5%

RedBall Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:RBAC) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 194,800 shares, a decrease of 44.5% from the April 29th total of 350,800 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 502,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.
Retailmodernreaders.com

Retail Properties of America, Inc. (NYSE:RPAI) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.08

Retail Properties of America has decreased its dividend by 58.4% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Shares of RPAI stock opened at $12.05 on Friday. Retail Properties of America has a twelve month low of $5.14 and a twelve month high of $12.24. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The company has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -602.50 and a beta of 1.76.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

TCW Special Purpose Acquisition (NYSE:TSPQ) Sees Large Volume Increase

TCW Special Purpose Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:TSPQ) shares saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 17,261 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 51% from the previous session’s volume of 35,427 shares.The stock last traded at $9.75 and had previously closed at $9.75. TCW Special Purpose Acquisition Company Profile...
Financial ReportsPosted by
TheStreet

Viveon Health Acquisition Corp. Receives Noncompliance Notice Regarding Late Form 10-Q Filing From The NYSE

New York, May 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Viveon Health Acquisition Corp. (NYSE: "VHAQU" or the "Company") announces that on May 25, 2021, as a result of its inability to timely file with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") its Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the fiscal quarter ended March 31, 2021 (the "Form 10-Q"), it received a notice from the New York Stock Exchange (the "NYSE") stating that the Company is not in compliance with the NYSE American's continued listing requirements under the timely filing criteria established in the NYSE American LLC Company Guide. Under the Section 1007 of the NYSE American LLC Company Guide, the Company could be granted up to 12 months to cure the late filer deficiency. The initial six month period to regain compliance is automatic and the additional six months is only granted upon request by the Company and approval by the NYSE. The NYSE notice has no immediate effect on the listing or trading of the Company's securities on the NYSE American.
New York City, NYPosted by
TheStreet

Stemming From SEC Guidance Concerning Balance Sheet Treatment Of Warrants, Avanti Acquisition Corp. Announces Receipt Of NYSE Continued Listing Standard Notice

Avanti Acquisition Corp. (AVAN) (the "Company") today announced that it received a formal notice of non-compliance from the New York Stock Exchange (the "NYSE") relating to the Company's failure to timely file its Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended March 31, 2021 (the "Form 10-Q") as required under the timely filing criteria established in Section 802.01E of the NYSE Listed Company Manual.
New York City, NYPosted by
TheStreet

Social Leverage Acquisition Corp I Receives Expected Notice From The NYSE Regarding Delayed Filing Of Quarterly Report

On April 12, 2021, the Acting Director of the Division of Corporation Finance and Acting Chief Accountant of the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") together issued a statement regarding the accounting and reporting considerations for warrants issued by special purpose acquisition companies entitled "Staff Statement on Accounting and Reporting Considerations for Warrants Issued by Special Purpose Acquisition Companies ('SPACs')" (the "SEC Staff Statement"). As previously disclosed, given the scope of the process for determining the appropriate accounting treatment of its outstanding warrants in accordance with the SEC Staff Statement and Accounting Standards Codification ("ASC") 815-40, Derivatives and Hedging: Contracts in an Entities Own Equity, Social Leverage Acquisition Corp I (the "Company") was unable to complete and file its Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the fiscal quarter ended March 31, 2021 (the "Form 10-Q") by the required due date without unreasonable effort and expense.
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

American Financial Group, Inc. Announces Closing Of The Sale Of Its Annuity Businesses And Declares Special Dividend

American Financial Group, Inc. (AFG) - Get Report announced today the closing of the sale of its Annuity businesses, consisting of Great American Life Insurance Company (GALIC) and its two insurance subsidiaries, Annuity Investors Life Insurance Company and Manhattan National Life Insurance Company, as well as a broker-dealer affiliate, Great American Advisors, Inc., and insurance distributor, AAG Insurance Agency, Inc. to Massachusetts Mutual Life Insurance Company (MassMutual). Total after-tax cash proceeds from the sale are approximately $3.5 billion.
Businessthedalesreport.com

Nasdaq Approves High Tide’s Application to List

High Tide becomes the first major publicly traded cannabis retailer to announce it has been approved to trade on Nasdaq. High Tide shares expected to begin trading on Nasdaq on June 2nd, 2021. High Tide has received approval from Nasdaq to list its common shares for trading under the symbol...
Stocksbaseballnewssource.com

Datto Holding Corp. (NYSE:MSP) CTO Robert Raymond Petrocelli Sells 7,265 Shares

Datto Holding Corp. (NYSE:MSP) CTO Robert Raymond Petrocelli sold 7,265 shares of Datto stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.01, for a total transaction of $196,227.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 157,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,247,727.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund Inc. Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.05 (NYSE:PAI)

Shares of Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $15.28. The company had a trading volume of 25,789 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,576. Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund has a 1-year low of $14.51 and a 1-year high of $17.32. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.37.
Financial ReportsPosted by
TheStreet

G Squared Ascend I Inc. Announces Receipt Of Expected NYSE Notice Regarding Delayed Form 10-Q Filing

CHICAGO, May 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- G Squared Ascend I Inc. (NYSE: GSQD, the "Company") announced today that on May 25, 2021, the Company received a notice from the New York Stock Exchange (the "NYSE") indicating that the Company is not in compliance with Section 802.01E of the NYSE Listed Company Manual because the Company has not timely filed its Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended March 31, 2021 (the "Form 10-Q") with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"). The Notice has no immediate effect on the listing of the Company's stock on the NYSE, and indicated that the Company has six months to file its Form 10-Q to regain compliance.
MarketsBenzinga

A Complete List Of NYSE And NASDAQ-Listed Cannabis Companies (Updated)

As the cannabis industry keeps pushing forward, more companies are moving to list their stock on a major U.S. exchange like the NYSE or NASDAQ. The club, however, remains relatively small. Given the federal uncertainty that still surrounds cannabis in America and in most of the world, few cannabis companies...
IndustryStreetInsider.com

Zivo Bioscience Inc. (ZIVO) Prices 2.76M Unit Upsized Offering at $5/Unit; Announces Up-Listing to Nasdaq

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Zivo Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ: ZIVO) a biotech/agtech R&D company engaged in the development and commercialization of nutritional/nutraceutical product candidates originally derived from proprietary algal cultures, today announced the pricing of its upsized underwritten public offering of 2,760,000 units at a price to the public of $5.00 per unit. Each unit to be issued in the offering consists of one share of common stock and one warrant to purchase one share of common stock at an exercise price of $5.50. The common stock and warrants are immediately separable and will be issued separately. The common stock and warrants are expected to begin trading on the Nasdaq Capital Market, on May 28, 2021, under the symbols "ZIVO" and "ZIVOW," respectively. ZIVO expects to receive gross proceeds of $13.8 million, before deducting underwriting discounts and commissions and other estimated offering expenses. In connection with the offering, the Company will effectuate a reverse split of its issued and outstanding common stock at a ratio of 1-for-80. The reverse stock split is expected to be effective at 12:01 a.m., Eastern Time, on May 28, 2021. The share numbers and pricing information in this release are adjusted to give effect to the reverse stock split.
StocksStreetInsider.com

DPCM Capital (XPOA) Receives Expected Notice from the NYSE Regarding Delayed Quarterly Report

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. DPCM Capital, Inc. (NYSE: XPOA) (the "Company") today announced that it received a notice (the "Notice") from the staff of NYSE Regulation of the New York Stock Exchange (the "NYSE") indicating that the Company is now subject to the procedures set forth in Section 802.01E of the NYSE Listed Company Manual (the "Manual") due to a delay in filing its Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended March 31, 2021 (the "Form 10-Q") with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"). The Notice has no immediate effect on the listing or trading of the Company's securities on the NYSE.
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

Tiga Acquisition Corp. Announces Receipt Of Deposit Proceeds From Private Placement Warrants

Tiga Acquisition Corp. (the "Company"), announced today that on May 27, 2021 it issued and sold to Tiga Sponsor LLC 2,760,000 private placement warrants at $1.00 per warrant for an aggregate purchase price of US$2,760,000 (the "Proceeds"), and that such Proceeds were placed on deposit in the Company's Trust Account on May 20, 2021. Each warrant entitles the holder thereof to purchase one Class A ordinary share at a price of $11.50 per share.
IndustryStreetInsider.com

Superior Drilling Products (SDPI) Receives Notice of Continued Noncompliance from NYSE American and Acceptance of Continued Listing Compliance Plan

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Superior Drilling Products, Inc. (NYSE American: SDPI) ("SDP" or the "Company"), a designer and manufacturer of drilling tool technologies, today announced that on May 20, 2021, the Company received notification from the NYSE American LLC (the "NYSE American") that it had not met compliance standards of Section 1003(a)(ii) as a result of stockholders' equity falling below $4.0 million and having reported losses in its five most recent fiscal years ended December 31, 2020. Stockholders' equity was approximately $3.3 million as of March 31, 2021.