Accelerate Acquisition (AAQC) Announces Receipt of NYSE Continued Listing Standard Notice

Zivo Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ: ZIVO) a biotech/agtech R&D company engaged in the development and commercialization of nutritional/nutraceutical product candidates originally derived from proprietary algal cultures, today announced the pricing of its upsized underwritten public offering of 2,760,000 units at a price to the public of $5.00 per unit. Each unit to be issued in the offering consists of one share of common stock and one warrant to purchase one share of common stock at an exercise price of $5.50. The common stock and warrants are immediately separable and will be issued separately. The common stock and warrants are expected to begin trading on the Nasdaq Capital Market, on May 28, 2021, under the symbols "ZIVO" and "ZIVOW," respectively. ZIVO expects to receive gross proceeds of $13.8 million, before deducting underwriting discounts and commissions and other estimated offering expenses. In connection with the offering, the Company will effectuate a reverse split of its issued and outstanding common stock at a ratio of 1-for-80. The reverse stock split is expected to be effective at 12:01 a.m., Eastern Time, on May 28, 2021. The share numbers and pricing information in this release are adjusted to give effect to the reverse stock split.