Traverse City, MI

Summer Skincare Essentials And Skincare Savings Event At Rove Estate Winery

By Monika Zachara
9&10 News
 3 days ago

Now with sunnier days here in Northern Michigan, it’s extremely important to keep your skin protected, hydrated, and healthy as we head outdoors this summer.

Who knows skincare better than the experts at The Center for Plastic Surgery & Skincare in Traverse City. Practice Manager, Ashley Kamp, shared some skincare tips with us to keep in mind as we transition from the colder weather.

Her number one tip is to apply sunscreen. The sun’s UV rays are the number one cause of skin damage. If you want to look young, you MUST have this in your skincare routine, or else all the other steps you take, are pointless. She says, “First thing, I can’t stress this enough- sunscreen…That’s the biggest thing we forget to do.” And for those that do remember, many forget that reapplication is key.

We also dove deeper into essential skincare products that are hot on the market right now. Hydration is essential in the summer, especially if we’re spending time in the sun. The Center for Plastic Surgery & Skincare carry a luxurious line of anti-aging and hydrating products, called NEOCUTIS. The brand’s popular eye cream, that helps with fine lines and wrinkles, is a go-to at The Center. Ashley says, “Lumiere is everybody’s favorite.”

There’s a Spring Pop Up! Skin Care Event happening this Thursday May 27th. The event will be from 5 p.m. – 7 p.m. at Rove Estate Vineyard & Winery in Traverse City. It will be filled with wine, skincare deals and discounts. RSVP to attend or you can show up to the event, everyone is welcome!

For more information, visit their website HERE.

A CBS affiliate, WWTV | WFUP 9&10 News brings viewers in northern Michigan 7 hours of local news every weekday plus one hour over the weekend. We cover the news, weather and community happenings in 33 counties in the northern lower part of Michigan, ranging from the middle of Michigan to the tip of the mitt, including three (3) counties in the eastern Upper Peninsula. We broadcast 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.

