Save the Date! Triathlete Zwift Ride with Mark Allen

By Triathlete Editors
triathlete.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJoin us next Tuesday, June 1, for our Triathlete Zwift ride with six-time Ironman world champion Mark Allen. The ride starts at 8 a.m. PDT/9 a.m. MDT/11 a.m. EDT and will be a one-hour workout, which you can sign up for here. Allen will be leading us through one of...

