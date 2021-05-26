newsbreak-logo
John Demers

Evolve: Innovations in Cybersecurity ft. John Demers & Michael Orlando

By CNBC on Peacock
CNBC
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe CNBC Evolve: Cybersecurity livestream event on May 26, 2021 explored efforts to protect our nation's cyber infrastructure and identify threats, with actionable advice on ways the government and private enterprise can work together to anticipate threats before they happen. Eamon Javers led the conversation with John Demers, Department of Justice's National Security Division Assistant Attorney General and Michael Orlando, National Counterintelligence and Security Center Acting Director.

