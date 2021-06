Former WBO/WBC junior welterweight champion Jose Ramirez, who just lost to Josh Taylor, had this to say about the future of the division: "Josh Taylor will be fighting [WBO mandatory] Jack Catterall and then moving to 147. That was my plan too. That was our only option. But now I would like to fight [undisputed world lightweight champion] Teofimo Lopez for any title he wishes at 140 once Josh vacates all of them. Then I’ll chase Josh at 147 for a rematch. I’ll get him!" Lopez will first defend the 135-pound world championship vs. George Kambosos on June 19th.