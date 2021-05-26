newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Technology

SRT Open Source Celebrates Four Years of Industry Adoption for Low Latency Video Transport; SRT Alliance Welcomes 500th Member, Lumen Technologies

By PRWeb
Houston Chronicle
 3 days ago

MONTREAL (PRWEB) May 26, 2021. Haivision (TSX: HAI), a leading global provider of mission-critical, real-time video streaming and networking solutions, today announced that the SRT (Secure Reliable Transport) protocol has garnered the support of over 500 solution and service providers within the first four years of its open-source availability. Haivision...

www.chron.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Latency#Srt#Internet Video#Video Streaming#Technology Development#Information Technologies#Cloud Adoption#Digital Technologies#Lumen Technologies#Prweb#Hai#Secure Reliable Transport#The Srt Alliance#Cdn#Vyvx Engineering#Cto#Encompass Digital Media#Riot And Twitch#Production Operations#Cloud Development
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Technology
Related
Softwaremmsonline.com

Open Mind Technologies Celebrates 25 Years in North America

Open Mind Technologies USA Inc., the North American subsidiary of Open Mind Technologies AG, is celebrating its 25th anniversary of CAM software achievements this year. Open Mind is the developer of the hyperMILL software suite, and is a leading provider of CAD/CAM solutions. “We are excited to reach this important...
TechnologyHouston Chronicle

43% of electronics new product introductions are delayed because of engineering inefficiency and low technology adoption, Instrumental survey finds

PALO ALTO, Calif. (PRWEB) May 17, 2021. Instrumental, the leading manufacturing optimization platform, recently completed and shared its first annual State of New Product Introduction (NPI) Survey findings. The study gathered feedback from over 100 leaders in electronics design, manufacturing, and engineering to identify trends, changes, challenges, and industry innovation that arose as a result of the 2020 pandemic.
ComputersBit Rebels

How Leonid Radvinsky Has Seen Open Source Technologies Grow During The Pandemic

Leonid Radvinsky knows the power of open source technology. As a venture capitalist and technology entrepreneur, Leo Radvinsky has invested in software such as B4X, an open source technology that supports easy cross-platform development. He also uses the open source software Elixir as the technology standard for his projects and strives to incorporate open source software into his projects whenever they provide additional value.
ComputersBusiness Insider

Keysight Technologies Organizes Virtual SONiC Plugfest to Demonstrate the Maturity of the Open Source Network Operating System

Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: KEYS), a leading technology company that delivers advanced design and validation solutions to help accelerate innovation to connect and secure the world, announced the first SONiC Open Source Network Operating System Community Plugfest which will take place May – June 2021. The Plugfest will enable members of the Software for Open Networking in the Cloud (SONiC) community to validate SONiC across multiple vendors.
Economyaithority.com

Texas Blockchain Council Welcomes FTI Consulting’s Technology Segment as a New Member

The Texas Blockchain Council announced that the Technology segment at FTI Consulting, Inc. has joined its membership. FTI Technology provides a range of digital asset, cryptocurrency and blockchain solutions to clients including due diligence, valuation, technical assessments, privacy and security assessments, and regulatory compliance, along with implementation and management of disputes and investigations, making its expertise a natural fit for the Council’s objectives.
Softwarefinchannel.com

Adopting New Technology to Simplify and Connect Supply Chains

The FINANCIAL -- The global pandemic has changed all our lives, the entire world, and its supply chains. Still very much affecting families, friends and livelihoods, our industry is shifting from personal counters to digital doorways. What COVID-19 has amplified is the urgency in quick reactions to change, as well as the importance of contingency management, visibility and traceability, Maersk notes.
Businesscrowdfundinsider.com

Open Source Embedded Platform Moov Appoints Joel Tosi As Chief Technology Officer

Moov Financial, a U.S.-based open-source embedded banking platform, announced on Monday it has appointed Joel Tosi as its new Chief Technology Officer. According to Moov, Tosi will oversee the company’s overall product direction and development and will grow a team centered around the company’s mission and values. Moov further revealed...
Technologysmartcitiesworld.net

Open source earthquake detection technology used in global initiative

Former US president Bill Clinton has announced a Commitment to Action to provide an early warning system for earthquakes in Puerto Rico, which involves use of sensor technology deployed as part of IBM’s Call for Code initiative. Proposing an Earthquake Early Warning System for Puerto Rico was launched at the...
Businessaithority.com

BT Selects IR’s Experience Management Solution for Digital Workplace Portfolio

IR, the leading global provider of experience management solutions for critical IT infrastructure, payments and communications ecosystems, has been selected to monitor, manage, and ensure the highest quality experience for users of BT’s managed unified communications and collaboration services, BT Meetings, which are delivered to multinational customers via its new digital service platform.
Economyaithority.com

Uptycs Raises $50 Million to Accelerate Growth and Innovation of Cloud-Native Security Analytics Platform

Financing Round LED by Norwest Ventures, With Participation From Sapphire Ventures and Servicenow, Underscores Critical Need for Unified Cloud-Native Security Analytics. Uptycs announced today that it has raised $50 million in a Series C funding round, bringing the company’s total amount raised to $93 million. This latest funding round was led by Norwest Venture Partners, with participation from Sapphire Ventures and ServiceNow Ventures.
Microsoftchannele2e.com

5 Channel Partner Program and MSP News Updates: 27 May 2021

Here are five (actually more) technology news updates, insights, chatter, and plenty more to start your day for Thursday, May 27, 2021. Sip up. Who We Serve: Content for managed services providers (MSPs), IT service providers (ITSPs), technology solutions providers (TSPs), cloud services providers (CSPs), IT consulting firms, systems integrators, VARs, independent software vendors (ISVs), and any other partner acronym that further caffeinates our already stellar SEO.
Technologytucsonpost.com

Mavenir to deliver cloud-based 5G solutions on AWS

New Delhi [India], May 28 (ANI/NewsVoir): Mavenir, the network software provider building the future of networks with cloud-native software that runs on any cloud and transforms the way the world connects, has announced support for deployments and integration of cloud-native telecom network functions with telco infrastructure solutions on Amazon Web Services, Inc (AWS).
Indiana StateHouston Chronicle

Indiana Tech Firm Builds "Plant of the Future." Five Business Trends Driving Technology Adoption on Factory or Warehouse Floor.

Building “Plant of the Future” for manufacturing, supply chain businesses. Tight deadlines and even tighter margins have driven even the most traditional manufacturers and supply-chain companies to embrace new technology solutions. Matrix Integration, a strategic IT infrastructure partner for more than 1,000 businesses in Indiana, Kentucky and beyond, has been working with manufacturers throughout the pandemic and beyond to upgrade the critical pieces of their technology infrastructure to build a “plant of the future.”
Businessdelltechnologies.com

Dell Technologies and VMware Announce Reference Architectures for Telco

One major way technology can drive human progress is through communication. Communication Service Providers (CSPs) should be empowered to use open and modern technologies that will not only drive revenue, but also increase innovation. And within the Dell Technologies Telecom Systems Business, we are enabling just that. Recently, at Dell...
SoftwareWebProNews

Microsoft Azure and AWS Leading in IoT Onboarding and Lifecycle Management

A new Competitive Assessment report puts Microsoft Azure and AWS leading the pack in IoT deployment. AWS and Microsoft Azure are the two largest cloud platforms, and the two companies play an important role in IoT. According to ABI Research, the two companies are also leading the pack in core IoT deployments.
Marketsbostonnews.net

Cloud Infrastructure Service Market Will Boast Developments in Global Industry by 2021-2026 || AWS ,Microsoft ,Google ,Alibaba

The Cloud Infrastructure Service Market has witnessed continuous growth in the past few years and is projected to grow even further during the forecast period (2021-2026). The assessment provides a 360° view and insights, outlining the key outcomes of the industry. These insights help the business decision-makers to formulate better business plans and make informed decisions for improved profitability. In addition, the study helps venture or private players in understanding the companies more precisely to make better informed decisions.