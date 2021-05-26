newsbreak-logo
archTIS Onboards New Channel Partners to Help Defense Industry Meet CMMC Information Security Standards

Cover picture for the articleBOSTON (PRWEB) May 26, 2021. archTIS, a global technology provider of innovative solutions for secure collaboration of sensitive information, and subsidiary Nucleus Cyber today announced that its new dedicated US Federal and Defense Sales and Channel Practice has signed on several new channel partners to help organizations in the US Dept of Defense (DoD) supply chain meet Cybersecurity Maturity Model Certification (CMMC) requirements.

