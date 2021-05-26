Beckman Foundation Announces 2021 Arnold O. Beckman Postdoctoral Fellows

ALBANY: The Epilepsy Foundation of Northeastern New York is offering camp scholarships to children with epilepsy for the summer of 2021. Camp can be beneficial for all children, and especially for children with epilepsy. It can increase self-confidence, foster independence, raise self-esteem and promote self-awareness. Summer camp scholarships are available for children ages 5-18 who are being treated for epilepsy/seizure disorders to attend a summer camp program of their choice. We provide partial or full scholarships, depending on the cost. To apply, visit our website at: https://www.epilepsy.com/local/northeastern-new-york/programs/scholarship and complete the application. You may also call our office at 518-456-7501.