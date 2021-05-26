newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

UPSTACK Acquires Technology Consulting Firm M2 Enterprise Group

By PRWeb
Houston Chronicle
 3 days ago

Mike Casagrande and Mike Leonardi Join Cloud and Internet Infrastructure Platform as Partners. UPSTACK, a profitable, fast-growing platform that transforms the buying experience for businesses seeking cloud and internet infrastructure solutions, announced today that it has acquired M2 Enterprise Group Inc. (M2), a telecommunications consulting firm specializing in unified communications and contact center services. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

www.chron.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Consulting Firm#Private Cloud#Cloud Services#Technology Company#Enterprise Services#Enterprise Solutions#Private Enterprise#Management Consulting#M2 Enterprise Group Inc#Berkshire Partners#M2 Co Founders#Peak 10 Viawest#Uc#Vonage#Partners Upstack#Advanced Technology#Co Founding M2#Network Services#Business Clients#Global Networks
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Business
News Break
Economy
Related
Businessmsspalert.com

Zscaler Acquires Deception Tech Provider Smokescreen Technologies

Zscaler, a cloud security company, has acquired active defense and deception technology provider Smokescreen Technologies. The transaction is expected to close in July 2021. This is technology M&A deal number 287 that MSSP Alert and sister site ChannelE2E have covered so far in 2021. See all technology M&A deals for 2021 and 2020 listed here.
Boston, MABoston Globe

German executive picked to take over as CEO of Boston Consulting Group

One of Boston Consulting Group’s top European executives has been picked to be the global consultancy’s next CEO. Christoph Schweizer, head of BCG’s Central and Eastern Europe and Middle East region, was elected to the position in a vote taken by BCG’s nearly 1,500 partners. Schweizer, 48, will take over on Oct. 1 for Rich Lesser, who has been chief executive for nine years. The future CEO will be stationed even farther away from the firm’s Boston headquarters: Schweizer will remain in Munich, while Lesser, 59, operates out of New York.
Businessledgerinsights.com

Docusign acquires Clause, the smart legal contract firm

Nasdaq listed Docusign has acquired Clause, one of the major innovators in the legal automation sector. Clause was one of the first to create smart legal contracts which aim to add automated elements to conventional contracts that can use blockchain but don’t have to. It was the founder of the Accord Project, a non-profit association dedicated to smart legal contracts which boasts members from many of the world’s largest law firms.
Businessbiometricupdate.com

Ingram Micro unit to distribute Jumio selfie biometrics, KYC to channel partners

Jumio has reached a distribution agreement with Ingram Micro and its Emerging Business Group to market and deliver end-to-end biometric identity verification and remote know your customer (KYC) solutions to the giant IT supplier’s channel partners in the U.S. and Latin America. Ingram Micro’s Emerging Business Group was created in...
Economytechnewsinsight.com

How medium-sized German firms are using technology

German companies are multiplying globalization, using adaptive techniques and planning for medium-term ownership change JP Morgan The survey. JP Morgan surveyed 238 mid-sized German company executives and found that nearly 60% believe the global and German economy are heading in a positive direction over the next year. This optimism is fueled by three-quarters of respondents who said they expect higher sales / revenue and profits in the next year.
TechnologyBirmingham Star

Mavenir to deliver cloud-based 5G solutions on AWS

New Delhi [India], May 28 (ANI/NewsVoir): Mavenir, the network software provider building the future of networks with cloud-native software that runs on any cloud and transforms the way the world connects, has announced support for deployments and integration of cloud-native telecom network functions with telco infrastructure solutions on Amazon Web Services, Inc (AWS).
Businessfinancemagnates.com

Payments Firm Worldline Signs an Agreement to Acquire Cardlink

Worldline, one of the leading payment companies worldwide, today announced that it has signed an agreement to acquire a 92.5% stake in Cardlink, a well-known network services provider in Greece. According to an official announcement, Worldline is planning to expand its presence in Greece with the acquisition of Cradlink. The...
Businesschannele2e.com

Accenture Acquires Cloud Consulting Firm and AWS Partner Industrie&Co

Accenture has acquired Australian cloud technology consultancy and AWS partner Industrie&Co for an undisclosed sum. This is technology M&A deal number 286 that ChannelE2E has covered so far in 2021. See all technology M&A deals for 2021 and 2020 listed here. Industrie&Co designs and creates cloud-native solutions for enterprises and...
BusinessMySanAntonio

Allegis Group Launches New Workforce Advisory and Consulting Business

HANOVER, Md. (PRWEB) May 27, 2021. Allegis Group, the global leader in talent solutions, today launched QuantumWork Advisory, a new advisory and consulting organization, to address digital transformation in the world of work. QuantumWork Advisory partners with technology vendors and management consulting firms to transform their clients’ talent acquisition and...
SoftwareComputer Weekly

How graph technology is helping enterprises to harness the complex skill sets of employees

This is a guest blogpost by Amy Holder from Neo4j. She examines recent interest in graph databases as the basis for the next wave of human capital management technology. For global HR influencer Josh Bersin, graph databases are the potential basis of a new wave of human-centric HR. What’s the rationale for this prediction—and what does it mean for the Chief Information Officer?
Businessyorkpedia.com

Excelledia Ventures announced as Digital Innovation partner for the International Organizational Resilience Awards

(YorkPedia Editorial):- Kochi, Kerala May 28, 2021 (Issuewire.com) – Excelledia Ventures, a leading brand anchored in digital innovation announces that they are the International Digital Innovation Partner for the International Organizational Resilience Awards powered by ARCET Global. The award aims to reward & recognise those driving excellence in digital innovation....
Businessttownmedia.com

Three Acquisitions By Gryphon Investors, Including the ServiceNow Division of Highmetric, Will Form the Leading Worldwide ServiceNow-Focused Services Provider

SAN FRANCISCO, May 27, 2021 /CNW/ -- Gryphon Investors ("Gryphon"), a leading middle-market private equity firm, announced today that it has acquired a majority stake in the ServiceNow division of Highmetric, a global digital IT services provider, from The Acacia Group ("Acacia"), which has retained a minority investment in the company. The standalone ServiceNow business will continue to be known as Highmetric, while the non-ServiceNow divisions have been rebranded as MajorKey Technologies and will continue to be backed by The Acacia Group. Terms of the deal were not disclosed.
Indiana StateSFGate

Indiana Tech Firm Builds "Plant of the Future." Five Business Trends Driving Technology Adoption on Factory or Warehouse Floor.

Building “Plant of the Future” for manufacturing, supply chain businesses. Tight deadlines and even tighter margins have driven even the most traditional manufacturers and supply-chain companies to embrace new technology solutions. Matrix Integration, a strategic IT infrastructure partner for more than 1,000 businesses in Indiana, Kentucky and beyond, has been working with manufacturers throughout the pandemic and beyond to upgrade the critical pieces of their technology infrastructure to build a “plant of the future.”
Montgomery County, PAMercury

Montgomery County firm Greenphire to be acquired by Thoma Bravo

UPPER MERION — Greenphire, a Montgomery County-based clinical trial financial automation firm, will be acquired by Thoma Bravo, a software-focused private equity firm. Thoma Bravo, which has more than $78 billion in assets under management, will acquire the company from The Riverside Company. The transaction is expected to close in the second quarter of this year, and is subject to customary regulatory approvals. Financial details were not disclosed.
Businessdelltechnologies.com

Dell Technologies and VMware Announce Reference Architectures for Telco

One major way technology can drive human progress is through communication. Communication Service Providers (CSPs) should be empowered to use open and modern technologies that will not only drive revenue, but also increase innovation. And within the Dell Technologies Telecom Systems Business, we are enabling just that. Recently, at Dell...
Marketsatlantanews.net

Cloud Infrastructure Service Market Will Boast Developments in Global Industry by 2021-2026 || AWS ,Microsoft ,Google ,Alibaba

The Cloud Infrastructure Service Market has witnessed continuous growth in the past few years and is projected to grow even further during the forecast period (2021-2026). The assessment provides a 360° view and insights, outlining the key outcomes of the industry. These insights help the business decision-makers to formulate better business plans and make informed decisions for improved profitability. In addition, the study helps venture or private players in understanding the companies more precisely to make better informed decisions.
BusinessPosted by
pymnts

Jitterbit Buys B2B Integration Provider eBridge Connections

Application programming interface (API) integration company Jitterbit has purchased eBridge Connections, according to a Thursday (May 27) announcement. eBridge, an integration Platform-as-a-Service (iPaaS) company, lets data move between electronic data interchange (EDI), eCommerce, customer relationship management (CRM) and enterprise resource planning (ERP) and systems located on-site or off-site. “Jitterbit’s acquisition...
Marketspulse2.com

Photonic Supercomputer Company Lightmatter Raises $80 Million

Lightmatter, a leader in photonic computing, announced recently that it has raised a $80 million Series B round of funding. These are the details. Lightmatter — a leader in photonic computing — announced recently that it has raised a $80 million Series B investment round, bringing total investment raised so far to $113 million. This funding round was led by Viking Global Investors with participation from GV (formerly Google Ventures), Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE), Lockheed Martin, Matrix Partners, SIP Global Partners, Spark Capital, and several others.