You Probably Missed the Super-Quick Cameo Archie Made on Prince Harry's New Docuseries

By People.com
marthastewart.com
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMeghan Markle and Prince Harry's son (and soon-to-be big brother!) Archie is enjoying life is California. Archie, who turned 2 earlier this month, made a quick cameo in dad Harry's new AppleTV+ docuseries The Me You Can't See, which the Duke of Sussex co-created with Oprah Winfrey. In the never-before-seen footage, Archie takes a ride in a swing that's hung from a tree branch as Harry swings beside him.

Prince Harry
Prince Charles
Meghan Markle
Oprah Winfrey
#Cameo#British Royal Family#Uk#Family Life#Family History#People Com#Duke Of Sussex#Dad Harry#Royal Life#Wife Meghan#The Game#Papa#Paris#Kids#Silence
