Hippo Advances Property Intelligence and Automation with CAPE Analytics

By PRWeb
Houston Chronicle
 3 days ago

PALO ALTO, Calif. (PRWEB) May 26, 2021. Hippo, the home insurance group that created a new standard of care and protection for homeowners, today announced a new integration with Cape Analytics, which uses deep learning and geospatial imagery to provide real-time property intelligence. The integration advances Hippo’s automated property analysis capabilities to more narrowly target property characteristics and tailor policies accordingly using its own machine learning algorithms.

Metromile and Hippo Insurance are partnering to offer home and auto insurance in a discounted bundled product. Drivers and homeowners will be able to purchase pay-per-mile auto insurance from Metromile and homeowners insurance from Hippo and save up to 15 percent on their auto and homeowners insurance policies when bundled, according to the firms. Through the partnership, customers will be able to benefit from the firms’ advanced smart devices and technology.