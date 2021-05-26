newsbreak-logo
ALLEGANY MAGAZINE MAY 2021: UNIQUELY ALLEGANY -- Leave Them Wanting Muir -- The Eye of Randy Muir

Cumberland Times-News
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAllegany Magazine brings you items unique to us right here in Allegany County, Maryland and the Western Maryland region as a whole. We love the local here at Allegany Magazine and we are immensely proud of all the diverse and unique offerings this community has – here’s a handful this month that are truly Uniquely Allegany. Do you know a business or product that could be featured here? Let us know. We would be tickled to spotlight them!

Grantsville, MDWVNews

Local artists winners in spring watercolor exhibition

LaVALE — Three local artists have been selected as winners for paintings entered in the Western Maryland Watercolor Society’s 33rd spring exhibition, “Color Harmony.”. Kathryn Delaney is a first-place winner for her piece, “Lava Rising.”. “My painting includes my favorite things — bright colors, particularly, orange and blues, and indication...
Cumberland, MDCumberland Times-News

Youth camp 'a hit' since its inception

CUMBERLAND — The annual Cumberland Police Department summer camp will be held next month with 35 youngsters taking part in the event that was canceled last year by the COVID-19 pandemic. Applications from middle-school age children are being accepted on a first-come, first-served basis for enrollment. This year’s camp —...
Maryland Staterecreationnews.com

Exploring Maryland's Allegany County

Home to two of USA Today’s ‘Best Recreational Trails in North America’. Heading down Route 70, there’s always a sense of leaving the metropolis behind for a more peaceful natural setting. As you turn onto Interstate 68, the mountains begin to dominate the landscape and as you cross through the cut of Sideling Hill, you know you are in a pure, authentic, natural mountain setting. Soon after, you approach Cumberland, a town originally a hub of commerce for supplies and trade at the crossroads of a canal, a railroad and roads. It’s always looked like a model railroad garden with hills, old buildings, church steeples, waterways, bridges and more. Today, the town has reinvented itself with a vibrant, artsy downtown and countless outdoor recreation surrounding it.
Allegany County, MDCumberland Times-News

Community Notes

Christ Lutheran Church, 1222 Vocke Road, LaVale, will sponsor a free drive-thru community dinner May 15 from 4 to 5 p.m. Volunteers have been serving over 525 meals on the third Saturday of each month. Council to discuss funds. The Local Development Council for Allegany County will meet May 19...
Flintstone, MDCumberland Times-News

Educator: 4-H moms ‘unsung heroes’

Hether driving a tractor or decorating a fancy wedding cake, Janet Saville could do just about anything. As a 4-H mom, she encouraged her daughter as well as other members in the organization. Saville, 81, of Flintstone, died in March last year at UPMC Western Maryland. Although COVID-19 was not...
Allegany County, MDCumberland Times-News

Alec Edwards joins Allegany Arts Council as program associate

CUMBERLAND — The Allegany Arts Council has added Alec Edwards to its staff as program associate, supporting program development, gallery operations and creative projects. Edwards originally joined AAC in 2018, working as a weekend gallery assistant. She returned in April 2021 after completing her education. “Alec has been a vital...
Cumberland, MDWCBC Radio

Cumberland Police Announce Summer Youth Camp

The Cumberland Police Department Summer Youth Camp will take place on Monday, June 14, through Friday, June 18, 2021 from 8am to 4pm each day. The camp will be held at the Salvation Army on Somerville Avenue in Cumberland. The summer youth camp is held in cooperation with the Salvation Army as well as many local businesses.
Maryland Stateheraldmailmedia.com

City Ballet celebrates live performance at the Maryland Theatre with 'Sleeping Beauty'

With performing venues shut down and then reopening at limited capacity, along with restrictions on rehearsal spaces, the coronavirus pandemic has been tough on the arts. The Maryland Theatre has been open for private event hosting since last July and for performances since last October, but due in part to capacity restrictions, many shows were modified, virtual, postponed or canceled. At present, the theatre is permitted to host events and performances at 50 percent occupancy, and theatre management is asking that visitors wear a mask, practice contactless greetings and maintain social distancing.