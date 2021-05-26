ALLEGANY MAGAZINE MAY 2021: UNIQUELY ALLEGANY -- Leave Them Wanting Muir -- The Eye of Randy Muir

Home to two of USA Today’s ‘Best Recreational Trails in North America’. Heading down Route 70, there’s always a sense of leaving the metropolis behind for a more peaceful natural setting. As you turn onto Interstate 68, the mountains begin to dominate the landscape and as you cross through the cut of Sideling Hill, you know you are in a pure, authentic, natural mountain setting. Soon after, you approach Cumberland, a town originally a hub of commerce for supplies and trade at the crossroads of a canal, a railroad and roads. It’s always looked like a model railroad garden with hills, old buildings, church steeples, waterways, bridges and more. Today, the town has reinvented itself with a vibrant, artsy downtown and countless outdoor recreation surrounding it.