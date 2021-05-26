DOJ Demands Steve Wynn Register as Foreign Agent or Face Court Battle

A frequent refrain that Republicans love to drone on about is how social media networks supposedly suppress conservative voices. The problem with that complaint, though, is that it’s not actually true at all. For instance, on virtually any given day on Facebook, i.e. the biggest social media platform in the world, the top-performing posts are from conservatives, and very often they have a lock on the top 10. But setting aside the actual reality of the situation, let’s pretend for a moment that these private companies did have a bias against right-wing viewpoints. Some might say the appropriate recourse would be to protest against them and then...get on with one’s life? Or protest them ad nauseam! Of course, when we say protest, we mean with words and perhaps even petitions, and not by going out and shooting a bunch of Silicon Valley executives, as Rep. Matt Gaetz seemingly suggested on Thursday night.