Police were alerted of a message of the plan and they took the threat seriously. They investigated his residence and found several firearms. This past Thursday over in Kerville, Texas police were alerted about a possible threat of a mass shooting in the area. Coleman Thomas Blevins was accused of plotting an attack in the area and was allegedly planning to shoot up a local Walmart. Police did a through investigation of the threat on Thursday and Friday morning went and paid Blevins a visit.