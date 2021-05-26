Wayne Newton's custom 1981 Mercedes SL is almost unrecognizable

Mercedes-Benz’s 500K drew a lot of attention at the 1934 Berlin Auto Show. Some odd 87-years later, the supercar is still drawing a crowd. The 500K was a revolutionary vehicle that brought an independent suspension complete with wishbones and coil springs, a Supercharged 5.0-liter inline-8 engine, and unmatched luxury to the European car market. However, the cars were far from being mass produced. According to manufacturing records, just 342 were made. Later, the German automaker revised the platform with the addition of a 5.4-liter engine of which production topped out at just 419 examples. These extraordinary chassis drew not only the attention of the consumer but also the attention of some of the era’s best coachbuilders. This allowed the era’s most elite consumers the opportunity to purchase a bespoke, one-of-a-kind car. However, Mercedes-Benz’s own Sindelfingen coachwork also offered the consumer the chance to collaborate with their in-house coachbuilders as evidenced by the Spezial Roadster. Production of these 500 K and 540 K Roadsters were limited to just 29 examples.