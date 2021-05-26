newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cars

Wayne Newton's custom 1981 Mercedes SL is almost unrecognizable

By Joe Lorio
Autoblog
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThroughout the 1970s and 1980s, the R107-generation Mercedes-Benz SL roadster was the preeminent automotive totem of success. But if every dentist and real estate broker drives an SL, is it really special enough for a major celebrity? Perhaps not. Which may be why Las Vegas showman Wayne Newton purchased this completely customized 1981 380SL. After years on display at the Wayne Newton museum, this unique creation is now going up for auction at the Barrett-Jackson Las Vegas sale taking place June 17-19.

www.autoblog.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Wayne Newton
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Las Vegas#Long Island#Roadster#Automotive#Mercedes Sl#Mercedes Benz Sl#Niko Michael Coachworks#Extended Rear Decklid#Gold Bbs Wheels#Customization#Sale#Auction#Museum#Real Estate Broker#Stock#June#N Y
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Mercedes-Benz
News Break
Cars
Related
thedetroitbureau.com

Lighter, Stiffer, Mercedes Shows Off Body for New SL Roadster

What do you do when the market for sports cars and convertibles has all but dried up?. Many have wondered whether Mercedes-Benz might walk away from its SL roadster line but, it seems, that isn’t going to happen. Instead, the German automaker is doubling down with an all-new model and it’s offering some fresh insight into what’s coming.
Carsbenzinsider.com

2022 Mercedes-AMG SL Spotted In Beverly Hills

The new Mercedes-AMG SL is expected to debut later this year. Recently, the car was spied while undergoing testing on the busy roads of Beverly Hills. According to the vlogger who caught the AMG SL in action, he was in the middle of filming a video about the Mercedes-AMG C43 when he luckily chanced upon the high-performance luxury convertible. From there, the source tailed the auto for probably a few minutes until it made a turn in an intersection. The prototype can even be seen sporting a Californian plate number.
CarsCAR AND DRIVER

2018 Mercedes-Benz SL-class

Calling the Mercedes-Benz SL-class a sports car is only telling half the story. This roadster offers a compelling blend of passenger comfort and driving excitement. It’s more than competent on a twisty road, and both of its available powertrains—a turbocharged V-6 and a turbo V-8—provide plenty of forward thrust. Drop the top, switch on the optional massaging seats, and it’s a luxury car that just happens to resemble a sports car. Even though it’s aging, the SL still looks as good at speed as it does on a glamorous night out.
Buying CarsPosted by
Motorious

Rare Mercedes-Benz 500 K Factory Upgraded 540 K Heading To Amelia Island Auction

Mercedes-Benz’s 500K drew a lot of attention at the 1934 Berlin Auto Show. Some odd 87-years later, the supercar is still drawing a crowd. The 500K was a revolutionary vehicle that brought an independent suspension complete with wishbones and coil springs, a Supercharged 5.0-liter inline-8 engine, and unmatched luxury to the European car market. However, the cars were far from being mass produced. According to manufacturing records, just 342 were made. Later, the German automaker revised the platform with the addition of a 5.4-liter engine of which production topped out at just 419 examples. These extraordinary chassis drew not only the attention of the consumer but also the attention of some of the era’s best coachbuilders. This allowed the era’s most elite consumers the opportunity to purchase a bespoke, one-of-a-kind car. However, Mercedes-Benz’s own Sindelfingen coachwork also offered the consumer the chance to collaborate with their in-house coachbuilders as evidenced by the Spezial Roadster. Production of these 500 K and 540 K Roadsters were limited to just 29 examples.
Carsourcommunitynow.com

You Could Own Paul Walker's Toyota Supra From 'Fast & Furious'

Featured in both "The Fast and the Furious" and "2 Fast 2 Furious," the vehicle is one of the most recognizable in the franchise. While the upcoming release of Fast & Furious 9 has got many fans excited, we've got some news that'll hold you over until then. Barrett-Jackson is holding a no-reserve auction for the sale of the 1994 Toyota Supra as seen in The Fast and the Furious and 2 Fast 2 Furious.
Buying CarsAutoweek.com

Armored Mercedes-Benz S600 Heads to Auction

Early examples of the W140-generation Mercedes-Benz S-Class aren't easy to find with minimal mileage—and rarely are they armored examples used by royalty. As the W140 marks its 30th anniversary this year, the S-Class of the 1990s is now a collector's item, especially when it comes to rare examples from Europe's coachbuilders.
CarsAutoweek.com

The Mercedes-Maybach S680 Brings All the Cylinders

The Mercedes-Maybach S680 features a 621 hp, 738 lb-ft of torque, turbocharged V12 under its hood. This luxury sedan can sprint from a dead stop to 60 mph in only 4.4 seconds. Mercedes says that the 2022 Maybach S680 will be available to order in the first half of next year.
CarsRoad & Track

2022 Mercedes-Maybach S 680 - Full Image Gallery

While manufacturers left and right are downsizing and electrifying, Mercedes seems to want to keep its big V-12 around as long as possible. Meet the Mercedes-Maybach S 680, the most luxurious, most powerful S-Class you can buy. The engine is a 6.0-liter twin-turbo unit making 621 horsepower and 738 lb-ft of torque. For the first time in a V-12 S-Class, it comes standard with the company's 4Matic all-wheel-drive system.
Mercedes, TXPosted by
SlashGear

Mercedes reveals the bodyshell for the new Mercedes-AMG SL

Way back in 1952, Mercedes designed a filigree space frame bringing low weight and the highest possible torsional rigidity that resulted in the first SL. Originally, that filigree space frame was designed for racing and was eventually developed to provide the foundation for the production SL model in both coupe and roadster versions. Later this year, Mercedes-AMG is set to … Continue reading
Buying CarsAutoweek.com

Sun’s Out, Tops Down: 19 Convertibles for Lovin’ Summer

The Fiat 124 shares its bones with Mazda’s MX-5 roadster but features a couple key differences: The Fiat offers unique styling, which might be a plus for those who don’t like the look of the Mazda (whoever they are!), and the folks at Fiat replaced Mazda’s mill with their own 1.4-liter turbocharged powerplant that makes 160 hp.
CarsCAR AND DRIVER

2018 Mercedes-AMG GT C / GT C Roadster / GT R

Mercedes-AMG’s GT C, in both coupe and convertible guises, along with the full-howitzer GT R coupe, represent the upper echelon of the brand's sports-car lineup. These sultry two-seaters serve as hard-core Porsche 911 fighters for Mercedes-Benz’s go-fast AMG nameplate. Gorgeous lines, a stonking twin-turbo V-8 engine, and loads of grip make them as capable as they are sexy, with the GT R standing as one of the quickest track cars we’ve ever tested. A sumptuous interior and the ability to drop the roadster’s top bring plenty of kicks off the racing circuit, but these remain serious driving machines through and through.
CarsPosted by
CarBuzz.com

Porsche Celebrates The Mighty Mercedes 500 E

From the compact Mercedes-AMG A35 sedan at under $50,000 to the monstrous AMG G63 SUV that will cost you three times that price, it's become just about impossible to find a Mercedes-Benz model without a high-performance AMG variant. But despite its earlier reputation as a maker of comfortable but stuffy and ponderous sedans, Mercedes has manufactured some memorable models that didn't need an AMG badge. Perhaps the best of those was the fantastic Mercedes-Benz 500 E. Engineered with Porsche's help, this vehicle has now attained classic status and celebrates its 30th birthday.
Buying CarsPosted by
thedrive

Henry Ford II's Custom-Built 1981 Ford Capri Is Up for Auction

The driver's seat is wider than the standard seat to accommodate Ford II's "wider frame." Ford has built its empire with masterful creations like the Mustang and F-150, things you or I are used to seeing every day out on the road. That being said, there's something extra special about an American car built and sold exclusively outside of the U.S.—just ask anybody who's driven an RS200.
CarsPosted by
CarBuzz.com

Meet The World's Only 6x6 Mercedes X-Class

There is no doubt that the US has a long-standing love affair with trucks, especially modified ones, but the international scene has delivered some creations American builders would never have dreamed of. One such creation is the internet-famous Mercedes-AMG G63 that was modified to roll on six wheels. This behemoth perfectly combines excess and power in a spectacularly vulgar package, but what if you don't have the bucks for a G Wagon? Enter the Mercedes-Benz X-Class 6x6. The X-Class was deemedan international failure, but that hasn't stopped someone from turning one into a six-wheeled freak. The car was recently sold by Dutch car auctioning site Classic Youngtimers for an undisclosed amount of money.
Buying Carsgmauthority.com

Rare 1969 Buick GS 400 Stage 1 Heads To Auction

The Buick GS 400 was offered for the 1969 model year as either a hardtop or convertible. It could be had in standard 400 cubic-inch configuration producing 340 horsepower, or Stage 1 dress with 10.25:1 compression ratio, ram air intake, four-barrel Rochester Quadrajet carb and dual exhaust producing 350 horsepower and 440 pound-feet of torque. Backing the 400 was either a four-speed manual or three-speed Turbo Hydramatic automatic transmission. The Buick GS was produced exclusively at GM’s Fremont, California assembly plant.