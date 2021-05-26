Lauren Tsai on How to Make Your Creative Dreams Come True
Lauren Tsai is a true creative. Known to most of the world as a star on the cult Japanese reality series Terrace House, Tsai is also a model, actor, and illustrator. Her artwork landed her a collaboration with Marc Jacobs in 2019, while her acting resume includes roles on the FX series Legion and Moxie, Amy Poehler‘s directorial debut. It was only fitting that Tsai, who moved abroad to Tokyo and then L.A. to pursue her art, gave us her advice on how to seize your creative ambitions.www.interviewmagazine.com