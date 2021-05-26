iboss CPO Eric Cornelius Named to Top 25 Software Product Executives of 2021 List

ArmorCode, the Silicon Valley startup delivering application security at the speed of DevOps, announced that it has launched its channel and integration partner program enabling the expansion of its next-generation application security platform for enterprises worldwide. 3K Technologies — which specializes in application security consulting and implementation services including DevSecOps and secure development practices — has joined as a premier early partner. A new technical integration with ShiftLeft, a leader in application security, will help enterprises benefit from application security solutions designed for the needs of both security teams and developers. ArmorCode’s Intelligent Application Security Platform currently integrates with more than 60 security products and collaboration platforms.