There are numerous Pokémon you can hunt and capture to add to your collection in Pokémon Go. You might be looking for them because you want to catch them for the first time or earn enough candy to power them up and make them stronger. For some Pokémon, you want to encounter them more often to encounter their shiny version potentially. Alolan Rattata is one of these Pokémon that you might want to try encountering more often, to see your chances of running into its a shiny version, as it does have one.