In pithy fashion, the Swedish titans behind BROHOUSE set the tone for “Daybreak” in just as many words as there are BROHUG members. Emboldened by builds enough to make even the most tenured BROHUG streamer buckle up, “Daybreak” decisively breaks from the more idiosyncratic brand of bass house that John Dahlbäck, Christopher Lunde, and Niklas Lunde flexed on successors “Night Rider” and “Girls.” Distinguished by their ever-elastic approach to the genre, BROHUG arrest with a looping vocal sample, texture that permeates the three-minute and 22-second submission, and the panache that they might as well patent. For proof that “Daybreak” abides not by the clock but rather by BROHUG’s beck and call, stream below.