Primavera Sound plots 2022 return with staggering lineup featuring Disclosure, Massive Attack, Black Coffee, Lorde, and many more
While some festivals are weighing options for 2021 editions, Primavera Sound has been busy curating an immense comeback lineup for 2022. The festival will make a splash next summer as it returns for a week-and-a-half-long event filled to the brim with music’s top acts. In fact, the lineup is so enormous, it is actually two lineups—one the organizers are calling, “the festival we owe you,” and the other being, “the festival that we owe ourselves.”dancingastronaut.com