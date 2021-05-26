newsbreak-logo
Here’s Why Alex Cora Will Miss Time With Red Sox This Weekend

By Lauren Campbell
NESN
 3 days ago
Alex Cora will miss some time this weekend as manager of the Boston Red Sox, but it’s for good reason. Cora revealed Wednesday on WEEI’s “Ordway, Merloni & Fauria” that his daughter, Camila, is graduating from high school in Puerto Rico. “I won’t be here, actually,” Cora said when asked...

