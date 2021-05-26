newsbreak-logo
Congress & Courts

The great capitulation on the Jan. 6 commission

Washington Post
Cover picture for the articleIn case there was any doubt about the fate of the bipartisan proposal for a Jan. 6 commission, Sen. Mitt Romney (R-Utah) pretty much said it all Wednesday. While describing his support for the proposal, he conceded that it would probably only get three or four votes from Republican senators, right now. That’s both far shy of the 10 GOP votes required, and would also mean the bill would get less bipartisan support in the Senate than the House, which is unusual these days. One in 6 House Republicans voted for it — a proportion that, if transferred to the Senate, would put the bill on the cusp of passage — but Senate leaders have tried hard to kill it, and that looks to be what’s happening.

