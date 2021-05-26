newsbreak-logo
Harris County, TX

Flood Warning issued for Harris, Liberty, Montgomery by NWS

weather.gov
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-05-26 15:21:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-30 16:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Persons with interests along these streams should keep alert to rising water and take all precautions to protect their property. Do not drive or walk into flooded areas the depth and water velocity could be too great for you to cross safely. Motorists should avoid any water covered roads and find an alternate route. Livestock and equipment should be removed from the flood plain immediately. Stay tuned to NOAA Weather radio or other news sources for further updates. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. The next statement will be issued late tonight at 330 AM CDT. Target Area: Harris; Liberty; Montgomery The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Texas East Fork San Jacinto near New Caney affecting Harris, Liberty and Montgomery Counties. For the East Fork San Jacinto River...including New Caney...Minor flooding is forecast. The Flood Warning remains in effect The Flood Warning continues for the East Fork San Jacinto near New Caney. * Until Sunday afternoon. * At 3:00 PM CDT Wednesday the stage was 59.3 feet. * Flood stage is 58.0 feet. * Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 3:00 PM CDT Wednesday was 60.1 feet. * Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 59.5 feet late this afternoon. It will then fall below flood stage early Sunday morning. * Impact...At 58.0 feet, Minor lowland flooding begins in the vicinity of the gage with minor roads such as Chinquapin and Riverside Roads beginning to flood. * Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 59.6 feet on 12/25/1991. Fld Observed Forecasts (4 pm CDT) Location Stg Stg Day/Time Thu Fri Sat East Fork San Jacinto New Caney 58.0 59.3 Wed 3 pm CDT 59.2 58.7 58.3

alerts.weather.gov
Montgomery, TX
Harris County, TX
Liberty, TX
New Caney, TX
Montgomery County, TX
Liberty County, TX
Texas Cars
Harris County, TX

Flood Advisory issued for Harris by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-17 17:38:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-17 18:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Flood Advisory means river or stream flows are elevated, or ponding of water in urban or other areas is occurring or is imminent. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Excessive runoff from heavy rainfall will cause flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other drainage areas and low lying spots. Excessive runoff from heavy rainfall will cause flooding of small creeks and streams, country roads, farmland, and other low lying spots. Target Area: Harris The National Weather Service in League City has issued a * Flood Advisory for Southeastern Austin County in southeastern Texas East Central Colorado County in southeastern Texas Northern Fort Bend County in southeastern Texas Harris County in southeastern Texas Southern Waller County in southeastern Texas Northeastern Wharton County in southeastern Texas * Until 730 PM CDT. * At 537 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Between 1 and 3 inches of rain have fallen. Some locations that will experience flooding include Sugar Land, northern Missouri City, northwestern Rosenberg, Stafford, Katy, Richmond, Wharton, Sealy, Brookshire, Eagle Lake, Pecan Grove, Mission Bend, southwestern Eldridge / West Oaks, Town West, Meadows Place, East Bernard, Wallis, Fulshear, Simonton and San Felipe.
weather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Montgomery, Walker, Waller, Washington by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-17 15:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-17 23:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Montgomery; Walker; Waller; Washington FLOOD ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 515 PM CDT THIS AFTERNOON FOR SOUTHERN GRIMES, NORTHWESTERN MONTGOMERY, SOUTHWESTERN SAN JACINTO, SOUTHEASTERN WALKER, NORTHERN WALLER AND SOUTHEASTERN WASHINGTON COUNTIES The heavy rain has ended, but light to moderate rainfall will continue for the next hour or so. Please continue to heed remaining road closures.
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Montgomery, San Jacinto, Walker by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-17 13:41:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-17 15:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm, and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Montgomery; San Jacinto; Walker SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR NORTHERN MONTGOMERY SOUTHWESTERN SAN JACINTO AND SOUTHEASTERN WALKER COUNTIES UNTIL 300 PM CDT At 207 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 7 miles southwest of New Waverly, or 7 miles northwest of Willis, moving east at 30 mph. Winds in excess of 40 mph will be possible with this storm. Locations impacted include Northern Conroe, Willis, Panorama Village, Cut And Shoot, New Waverly, Montgomery and Evergreen.
Chambers County, TX

Special Weather Statement issued for Chambers, Coastal Harris, Inland Harris, Montgomery by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-17 13:41:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-17 15:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Torrential rainfall is also occurring with these storms, and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Chambers; Coastal Harris; Inland Harris; Montgomery; Northern Liberty; San Jacinto; Southern Liberty SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR MONTGOMERY...SOUTHERN SAN JACINTO...NORTHWESTERN CHAMBERS...SOUTHWESTERN LIBERTY AND NORTHEASTERN HARRIS COUNTIES UNTIL 330 PM CDT At 243 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Woodloch, or near Conroe, moving east at 30 mph. Pea size hail and winds in excess of 40 mph will be possible with this storm. Locations impacted include Conroe, Humble, Tomball, Liberty, Cleveland, Dayton, Pinehurst, Kingwood, The Woodlands, Spring, Crosby, Mont Belvieu, Oak Ridge North, Panorama Village, Shenandoah, Splendora, Patton Village, Roman Forest, Magnolia and Woodbranch.
Austin County, TX

Special Weather Statement issued for Austin, Bolivar Peninsula, Brazoria Islands, Chambers by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-17 13:41:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-17 17:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Torrential rainfall is also occurring with these storms, and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with these storms. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. Target Area: Austin; Bolivar Peninsula; Brazoria Islands; Chambers; Coastal Brazoria; Coastal Galveston; Coastal Harris; Colorado; Fort Bend; Galveston Island; Inland Brazoria; Inland Galveston; Inland Harris; Inland Jackson; Inland Matagorda; Southern Liberty; Waller; Wharton SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR COLORADO...WHARTON...SOUTHERN AUSTIN...NORTHERN JACKSON...GALVESTON...FORT BEND...BRAZORIA WESTERN CHAMBERS...NORTHWESTERN MATAGORDA...SOUTHWESTERN LIBERTY SOUTHERN WALLER AND HARRIS COUNTIES UNTIL 530 PM CDT At 425 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from near Beach City to near Sublime. Movement was south at 15 mph. Winds in excess of 40 mph will be possible with these storms. Locations impacted include Pasadena, Pearland, League City, Sugar Land, Baytown, Missouri City, Galveston Island West End, Galveston Causeway, Texas City, Friendswood, La Porte, Deer Park, Rosenberg, Lake Jackson, Alvin, Angleton, Dickinson, Stafford, northern Bay City and South Houston.
Houston, TX
KHOU

LIST: High water locations being reported with today's storms

HOUSTON — High water locations have started popping up around the Houston area on Monday. The NWS issued a Flash Flood Warning for Harris, Liberty and Chambers counties until 6:30 p.m. Radar indicated thunderstorms are producing heavy rain across the area. Between 3 and 6 inches of rain have fallen.
Liberty County, TX

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Liberty by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-11 18:57:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-11 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Liberty THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR CENTRAL LIBERTY COUNTY WILL EXPIRE AT 700 PM CDT The storm which prompted the warning has weakened below severe limits, and no longer poses an immediate threat to life or property. Therefore, the warning will be allowed to expire. However wind gusts around 40 mph, small hail, and heavy rain are still possible with this thunderstorm.
Liberty County, TX

Severe Weather Statement issued for Liberty by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-11 18:18:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-11 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Liberty A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 645 PM CDT FOR SOUTHEASTERN SAN JACINTO...NORTHWESTERN LIBERTY AND SOUTHEASTERN POLK COUNTIES At 633 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 10 miles south of Alabama-Coushatta Reservation, or 14 miles northwest of Thicket, moving east at 25 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Cleveland, Shepherd, Romayor, Tarkington Prairie, Segno and Rye. TORNADO...POSSIBLE HAIL...0.75IN WIND...60MPH
Austin County, TX

Special Weather Statement issued for Austin, Fort Bend, Inland Harris, Montgomery, Northern Liberty by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-11 15:32:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-11 18:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Austin; Fort Bend; Inland Harris; Montgomery; Northern Liberty; San Jacinto; Waller SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT At 521 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from near Panorama Village to near Sealy. Movement was southeast at 35 mph. Winds in excess of 30 mph will be possible with these storms. Locations impacted include Conroe, northwestern Rosenberg, Humble, Katy, Tomball, Cleveland, Jersey Village, Sealy, Willis, Prairie View, Brookshire, Pinehurst, Spring Branch North, The Woodlands, Greater Greenspoint, Spring, Eldridge / West Oaks, Spring Branch West, Addicks Park Ten and Kingwood. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 900 PM CDT for southeastern Texas.
Liberty County, TX

Storms move through county

Storms moved through Liberty County with a fury Tuesday evening and some reports of possible tornadoes surfaced in the Tarkington area. Crews from the Tarkington VFD work to clear a large tree that came down on this home located on CR 308. Photo by Justin Kelm.