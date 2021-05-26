newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Colleges

University of Colorado labor union calls on the system to rethink its budget priorities. But will its report foster the debate it’s seeking?

By Jason Gonzales, Chalkbeat Colorado
Posted by 
The Longmont Leader
The Longmont Leader
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Editor's note: This story was originally published by Chalkbeat Colorado, a nonprofit news site covering educational change in public schools. Sign up for its newsletters here: ckbe.at/newsletters. A University of Colorado labor union has questioned the university system’s priorities, pandemic cutbacks, and business model, and urges more spending on students...

www.longmontleader.com
The Longmont Leader

The Longmont Leader

Longmont, CO
242
Followers
2K+
Post
35K+
Views
ABOUT

The Longmont Leader is a community news source for residents who care about Longmont’s present and future. We seek to highlight what makes our community special, empower residents to connect with one another and uncover stories with fair reporting.

 http://www.longmontleader.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Colorado State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#University System#Budgeting#Public Health#Government Services#State Services#Education And Schools#Public Services#Ckbe At Newsletters#Coloradans#Cu Boulder#University Decisions#Public Schools#Educational Change#Student Mental Health#Private Businesses#Enterprise Funds#Temporary Salary Cuts#Finances#Spending#Full Time Workers
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Colleges
News Break
Education
Related
Collegescoloradosun.com

As Mark Kennedy departs, University of Colorado students call for a change in direction

This story was originally published by Chalkbeat Colorado. More at chalkbeat.org. After nearly two years bemoaning their president’s slow responses and missteps on critical issues, University of Colorado students — particularly those of color — are celebrating the early departure of Mark Kennedy. They see his exit as a chance to steer the system toward a more progressive track.
Boulder, CODaily Camera

Union issues report on CU system’s approach to budget cuts

United Campus Workers Colorado on Monday released a report on the University of Colorado’s approach to budget cuts during the coronavirus pandemic, calling on system leaders to rethink budget priorities and on state lawmakers to prioritize funding for higher education. The 28-page report from the union criticized CU’s approach to...
Collegescoloradosun.com

Union slams University of Colorado spending, wages and bond debt

This story was originally published by Chalkbeat Colorado. More at chalkbeat.org. A University of Colorado labor union has questioned the university system’s priorities, pandemic cutbacks, and business model, and urges more spending on students and employees. The United Campus Workers Colorado/Communications Workers of America Local 7799, which represents workers at...
Colorado StateNPR

Colorado Becomes 1st State To Ban Legacy College Admissions

When someone applies to college, there's often a box or a section on the application that asks about any relatives who attended the university — perhaps a parent or a cousin. This is called "legacy," and for decades it's given U.S. college applicants a leg up in admissions. But no longer in Colorado's public colleges.
Environmentyaleclimateconnections.org

To help address the climate problem, universities must rethink the tenure and promotion system

As a geoscientist, I applaud President Biden’s ambitious vision of reducing carbon emissions by half by 2030 and 100% clean electricity by 2035. Because attaining these goals will require a good deal of research and development to shift to electricity production from zero-emitting sources, research-intensive institutions of higher education have an important role to play.
ComputersHPCwire

‘Alpine’ Will Be University of Colorado Boulder Research Computing’s Next HPC System

May 18, 2021 — University of Colorado Boulder Research Computing (CURC) is pleased to announce that the University of Colorado’s third-generation high performance computing (HPC) infrastructure will be named “Alpine”. Alpine represents the lofty goals of the hard-working students, staff and faculty conducting research on CURC’s advanced cyberinfrastructure, and is a nod to the beautiful mountain environment of Colorado. Congratulations to Valeria Barra for suggesting the winning name, among more than 100 suggestions.
Educationnurseryworld.co.uk

Early years a ‘top priority’ in union’s education recovery report

The blueprint educational recovery, which NAHT hopes will inform the Government’s as yet unpublished recovery report, calls for ‘urgent review’ into the 30-hours funded childcare for working parents, as well as the funding that providers receive to deliver the offer, which is currently ‘insufficient’. It states, ‘The current policy means...
Boulder, COCU Boulder News & Events

Diversity, equity and inclusion actions and progress during 2020–21

In 2021 and beyond, CU Boulder will continue to expand our commitment to promoting anti-racism and to incorporating diversity, equity and inclusion into every aspect of teaching, learning, research and campus life. Our campus is working to create a more welcoming and inclusive campus environment, to deepen our ability to...
CollegesHerald Times

Federal relief aid funds new state initiative, will pay students to get ready for college

Indiana's high school seniors may be preparing to graduate, but not all of them will finish school ready for the next step. Thousands of Hoosier high school seniors will graduate without hitting college- or career-ready benchmarks in English and math. But, thanks to an influx of federal relief aid aimed at helping schools offset the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic on learning, they may have a chance to catchup this summer.
Missoula, MTMissoulian

Tuition hikes approved across Montana University System

The Board of Regents on Thursday approved a variety of tuition hikes over the next two years for both resident and out-of-state students at campuses across the Montana University System. The biennial tuition plan includes a tuition freeze for resident undergraduate students for the upcoming fiscal year. However, those prices...
Labor IssuesBirmingham Star

Kazakh Builders Form Union In Test Of Government's Labor Reforms

NUR-SULTAN -- Builders working in the Kazakh capital, Nur-Sultan, say they have formed an independent labor union, the first to do so since the country last year amended its organized labor law to streamline the union-registration process. The union, called Umit, said it received documentation confirming if was officially registered...
BusinessStamford Advocate

Italian brand Foster selects Water, Inc. as its first US distributor

LOS ANGELES (PRWEB) May 18, 2021. Water, Inc. is proud to announce its partnership distributing acclaimed Italian brand Foster’s plumbing line. Foster is renowned throughout the world for its elegant, durable, high performance products. Water, Inc. will represent the brand’s plumbing products in Arizona, California, Colorado, Hawaii, Nevada, New Mexico and Utah.
Colorado Stateazmarijuana.com

Colorado Doubles Its Marijuana Possession Limit

Governor Jared Polis just signed a bill into law that increases the amount of cannabis that adults can legally possess in Colorado from one ounce to two ounces. It also streamlines the record-sealing process for past cannabis possession convictions and expands record-sealing eligibility to include additional cannabis offenses. The new law takes effect immediately.
Cottonwood, AZSignalsAZ

City of Cottonwood Seeking Members for its Board of Adjustments

The City of Cottonwood is seeking applicants to fill two seats on its Board of Adjustment, each for a full three-year term. This volunteer position is appointed by the City Council and serves without pay. All five commission members must be residents of Cottonwood living within the incorporated city limits.