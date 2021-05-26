Educator of the Year Travell Green Spotlight: impacting students beyond the classroom

Listen to “The Oxford Method – Reducing Stress in the Classroom” on Spreaker. Ways to Reduce Stress in the Classroom. The Oxford Method, a tutoring community, spotlights student stress and ways to help reduce it. NEW YORK, NEW YORK – (April 26, 2021) – Parents and teachers know they are stressed, but they may not realize just how stressed students are, too. According to a report issued by the American Psychological Association, the stress teens feel rivals that of adults. What’s more is that teens surveyed report that their stress level is higher during the school year, many to the point of feeling overwhelmed. The good news is that there are things that can be done to help reduce stress in the classroom, which will lead to less stress in the lives of students.