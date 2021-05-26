newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Education

Educator of the Year Travell Green Spotlight: impacting students beyond the classroom

By Jordan Woodson
swark.today
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the article“Regardless of where you come from, regardless of where you are in life if you believe in yourself, put God first and be willing to go out of your way to help others, then God will allow good things to happen to you and your life.”. And good things certainly...

swark.today
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Arkansas State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#General Education#Football#Classroom#High School Students#School Teachers#Student Engagement#Social Engagement#Social Impact#Aa#Kaplan University#Ma#Bs In Human Services#Educator#Teaching#Caring Teacher#Kids#Poetry#Spotlight#Strategies#Strong Relationships
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Education
Related
Chipley, FLHolmes County Times Advertiser

CSCU awards $5500 in classroom grants to Panhandle educators

Chipley – After a month-long entry and review process, Community South Credit Union announced the educators who will be awarded a “Make-A-Splash!” Classroom Grant this year. The grant was developed to provide funding for unique projects that enhance the classroom experience beyond the normal curriculum. This year, the credit union...
Educationtechlearning.com

Student Safety & Classroom Management: Building the Roadmap

Effective classroom management, especially when teaching remotely and in synchronous classrooms, is key to student success. In Part 2 of this series, Dr. Kecia Ray talked with educators and professional experts who shared their classroom management tips and best practices that have kept their students engaged and on-track, as well as help the teacher more easily manage lesson delivery and assessment.
Educationk12dive.com

Collaborative, inclusive classrooms begin with educators

To facilitate a more inclusive classroom environment, Braxton Hall, an elementary special education teacher in Kentucky's Shelby County Public Schools, worked with his co-teacher to develop three strategies to help create a team environment, he wrote for Edutopia. To start, educators work together from planning to grading, and also make...
Worldchatnewstoday.ca

Students and teachers return to the classroom

MEDICINE HAT, AB – Students and teachers are back in the classroom again today, after two weeks of online learning. And one Medicine Hat teacher says being in school brings a sense of normalcy for kids. “It feels amazing to be back with our students and with our whole school....
Educationcamdean.org

CAM Spotlight Session for incoming students

28 CU Denver Student Life Staff, CAM Faculty & Staff, and CAM students. More than 80 signed onto Zoom to provide incoming students with information about all aspects of CU Denver and College of Arts & Media.
Public Healththeintelligencer.com

Community Spotlight: SIUE education in a post-pandemic world

After a rapid pivot, what comes next for education?. With the end of the school year, educators are taking a breath and taking stock of the lessons learned during the grueling months since last March. Administrators are asking important questions that will shape education in the years to come. What was learned from this experience? What innovations should be kept? What should be left behind?
Educationthesagonline.com

Flipped classroom model promotes fairer student opportunities

In the 2019-2020 school year, 38 students took the AP Physics C: Mechanics exam from the high school. Of these students, only nine were female. High leveled science classes seem to be meant only for the most elite of students because they are surrounded by a stigma of extreme difficulty. However, the flipped classroom model attempts to break this stigma and encourage more female students to engage.
Charleston, SCThe Post and Courier

Education Spotlight - Making Stewards of Students: University School of the Lowcountry Uplifts Community Through Service Learning Initiative

It’s been a little more than a year since Charleston-area schools closed to curb the spread of coronavirus, but communities are still feeling the effects. With support from their families, students and staff from University School of the Lowcountry have spent each week since then providing resources and support to students in need from neighboring schools.
Terre Haute, INmymixfm.com

Local students race for education

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – The St. Patrick School Parent Club held the 12th annual Race for Education on Tuesday. Students of St. Patrick School in Terre Haute raced around Thompson Park while raising funds for the school. The money raised goes toward STEM professional development for teachers and STEM...
Santa Clarita, CASanta Clarita Radio

Problems Of Modern Students In Education

A compared to a traditional education system, today’s modern education system is better in many ways. The biggest advantage and the greatest change is technology. With changing times, the ways and methods of educating and teaching students have changed as well. The traditional methods that were employed to impart knowledge to students would still work today, but if we consider the interests of the students and use new and innovative ways to help them learn, the results would be astounding.
Michigan Statelegalnews.com

Michigan shines in national civic education spotlight

East Grand Rapids High School and East Kentwood High School represented the state at the recent virtual “We the People: The Citizen and the Constitutional” National Finals Competition, when 48 state top finishing teams gathered to showcase Constitutional knowledge through the form of a simulated Congressional Hearing. Both schools qualified...
New York City, NYgoodnewsplanet.com

Ways to Reduce Stress in the Classroom The Oxford Method, a tutoring community, spotlights student stress and ways to help reduce it David Florence shares the Good News

Listen to “The Oxford Method – Reducing Stress in the Classroom” on Spreaker. Ways to Reduce Stress in the Classroom. The Oxford Method, a tutoring community, spotlights student stress and ways to help reduce it. NEW YORK, NEW YORK – (April 26, 2021) – Parents and teachers know they are stressed, but they may not realize just how stressed students are, too. According to a report issued by the American Psychological Association, the stress teens feel rivals that of adults. What’s more is that teens surveyed report that their stress level is higher during the school year, many to the point of feeling overwhelmed. The good news is that there are things that can be done to help reduce stress in the classroom, which will lead to less stress in the lives of students.
Hillman, MIAlpena News

Hillman WIT classroom offers support for students

ALPENA — Hillman Elementary School staff are doing whatever it takes to keep kids who might otherwise be suspended in school. School officials are using restorative practices to keep students in school instead of punishing them with suspensions, and teachers are trained to recognize student behavior that needs support, according to Principal Pam Rader.
EducationeSchool Online

5 unexpected benefits of implementing an SEL curriculum

If the global pandemic and school shutdowns taught us anything, it’s that we may have been taking teacher-student and student-student connections for granted pre-COVID. After all, with most or all students experiencing in-classroom learning, bonds, connections, and relationships are just bound to happen naturally. Even with students “connecting” virtually during...
Phelps, NYFinger Lakes Times

Midlakes student goes above and beyond

PHELPS — A Midlakes student has conquered the pandemic by finding a way to help her peers — and, as school staff describe — serve as an inspiration to others. Ninth-grader Kendall Lawson wakes up early on Wednesdays to get to school shortly after 7 a.m. One there, she mentors, tutors and helps middle school students receiving extra help from teachers.
EducationArgus Observer Online

Educator workshops scheduled for “blended learning” in the classroom

BOISE — Idaho educators can take advantage of professional development training to learn how to better utilize technology in their classrooms through a series of free workshops starting tomorrow. The virtual toolkit workshops are put on by Dell Technologies and included as part of last year’s statewide purchase of Chromebooks...