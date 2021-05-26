newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Fayette County, PA

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Fayette, Westmoreland by NWS

weather.gov
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-05-26 16:21:00 EDT Expires: 2021-05-26 17:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: Move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Please report severe weather by calling 412-262-1988, posting to the NWS Pittsburgh Facebook page, or using Twitter @NWSPITTSBURGH. Target Area: Fayette; Westmoreland The National Weather Service in Pittsburgh has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southeastern Westmoreland County in southwestern Pennsylvania East central Fayette County in southwestern Pennsylvania * Until 500 PM EDT. * At 420 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Uniontown, moving east at 30 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts to 60 mph. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Expect damage to trees and power lines, resulting in some power outages. * Locations impacted include Seven Springs... Ohiopyle Mill Run... Normalville HAIL...<.75IN WIND...60MPH

alerts.weather.gov
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Pennsylvania State
County
Fayette County, PA
City
Pittsburgh, PA
County
Westmoreland County, PA
City
Uniontown, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Severe Weather#Thunderstorm#Extreme Weather#Twitter Nwspittsburgh#Fayette#Gusts#Wind#Immediate Severity#Severe Certainty#Target Area#Trees#Impact#Normalville Hail#Calling#Power Lines#Seven Springs
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
News Break
Facebook
News Break
NWS
Related
Allegheny County, PAweather.gov

Frost Advisory issued for Allegheny, Armstrong, Beaver, Butler, Clarion, Fayette by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-13 02:00:00 EDT Expires: 2021-05-13 08:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. Target Area: Allegheny; Armstrong; Beaver; Butler; Clarion; Fayette; Fayette Ridges; Forest; Greene; Indiana; Jefferson; Lawrence; Mercer; Venango; Washington; Westmoreland; Westmoreland Ridges FROST ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM EDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Temperatures as low as 34 will result in frost formation. * WHERE...Portions of northwest, southwest and western Pennsylvania, east central Ohio and northern and the northern panhandle of West Virginia. * WHEN...Until 8 AM EDT this morning. * IMPACTS...Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if left uncovered.
Fayette County, PAweather.gov

Freeze Watch issued for Fayette Ridges by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-12 00:00:00 EDT Expires: 2021-05-12 09:00:00 EDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. Target Area: Fayette Ridges FREEZE WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE TONIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY MORNING * WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 30 possible. * WHERE...In Pennsylvania, Higher Elevations of Fayette County. In West Virginia, Eastern Preston, Western Tucker and Eastern Tucker Counties. * WHEN...From late tonight through Wednesday morning. * IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions could kill crops and other sensitive vegetation.
Fayette County, PAweather.gov

Flash Flood Watch issued for Fayette, Greene by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-05 02:17:00 EDT Expires: 2021-05-05 08:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. Target Area: Fayette; Greene FLASH FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM EDT THIS MORNING The Flash Flood Watch continues for * Portions of southwest Pennsylvania, including the following areas, Fayette and Greene. Portions of northern West Virginia, including the following areas, Marion, Monongalia, Ridges of Eastern Monongalia and Northwestern Preston and Wetzel. * Until 8 AM EDT this morning. * Up to one inch of rainfall is expected overnight in showers and thunderstorms ahead of a cold front, with isolated higher totals possible. With the ground nearly saturated from recent rainfall, localized flash flooding of creeks and streams is possible.
Allegheny County, PAweather.gov

Frost Advisory issued for Allegheny, Beaver, Fayette, Greene, Washington, Westmoreland by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-01 03:54:00 EDT Expires: 2021-05-01 09:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. Target Area: Allegheny; Beaver; Fayette; Greene; Washington; Westmoreland FROST ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM EDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Temperatures as low as 32 will result in frost formation. * WHERE...Portions of southwest and western Pennsylvania, east central Ohio and northern and the northern panhandle of West Virginia. * WHEN...Until 9 AM. * IMPACTS...Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if left uncovered.
Fayette County, PAweather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Fayette Ridges, Indiana, Jefferson, Westmoreland Ridges by NWS

Effective: 2021-04-30 11:00:00 EDT Expires: 2021-04-30 23:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. Target Area: Fayette Ridges; Indiana; Jefferson; Westmoreland Ridges WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM EDT THIS EVENING FREEZE WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM LATE TONIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY MORNING * WHAT...For the Wind Advisory, west winds 15 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph expected. For the Freeze Watch, sub- freezing temperatures as low as 30 possible. * WHERE...In Pennsylvania, Jefferson PA, Indiana, Higher Elevations of Westmoreland and Higher Elevations of Fayette Counties. In West Virginia, Eastern Preston, Western Tucker and Eastern Tucker Counties. * WHEN...For the Wind Advisory, from 11 AM this morning to 11 PM EDT this evening. For the Freeze Watch, from late tonight through Saturday morning. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. Frost and freeze conditions could kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing.