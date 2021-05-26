Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Fayette, Westmoreland by NWS
Effective: 2021-05-26 16:21:00 EDT Expires: 2021-05-26 17:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: Move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Please report severe weather by calling 412-262-1988, posting to the NWS Pittsburgh Facebook page, or using Twitter @NWSPITTSBURGH. Target Area: Fayette; Westmoreland The National Weather Service in Pittsburgh has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southeastern Westmoreland County in southwestern Pennsylvania East central Fayette County in southwestern Pennsylvania * Until 500 PM EDT. * At 420 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Uniontown, moving east at 30 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts to 60 mph. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Expect damage to trees and power lines, resulting in some power outages. * Locations impacted include Seven Springs... Ohiopyle Mill Run... Normalville HAIL...<.75IN WIND...60MPHalerts.weather.gov