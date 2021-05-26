newsbreak-logo
Buffalo, NY

Shark Girl sculpture returns to Canalside

By Spectrum News Staff
spectrumlocalnews.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBUFFALO, N.Y. — Shark Girl is ready for her close up. The popular sculpture is back at Canalside. Shark Girl was removed for some pampering and repairs. She is now good as new and ready for visitors.

