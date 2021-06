Two people from Hardin County were arrested after police chase Thursday night in Putnam County. 29-year-old Michael Moore of Mount Victory and 30-year-old Erin Douglas of Kenton were arrested in Pandora Thursday night following the chase. According to Putnam County Sheriff's office, the Ottawa Police officers tried to pull Moore over, but he took off. The pursuit went into Hancock County before coming back into Putnam County, Moore pulled in behind Pandora-Gilboa school and he and Douglas got out of the car and ran into a woods. The sheriff's K-9 unit track the Douglas and arrested her. Moore gave up without incident. Charges are pending against Moore and Douglas, two other people in the car were released without charges.