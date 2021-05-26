RRD Launches Comprehensive Solution for In-Store Marketing, Customized for Growing Retailers
Ideal for growing retailers with a network of regional locations, vehicles, and/or franchisees, RRD’s solution offers retailers access to a full suite of in-sync, in-store marketing support, including managing installation, permanent/semi-permanent procurement, site surveys, and store audits. Small staff sizes, multiple vendors, and nonconforming store profiles pose significant barriers for retailers to achieve their marketing vision. By working directly with RRD’s local and regional resources able to manage, coordinate, and schedule signage deployment and setup, the solution effectively reduces the burden on both marketing teams and store associates while improving brand compliance and enhancing the in-store experience.www.piworld.com