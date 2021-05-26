newsbreak-logo
Plano, TX

St. Andrew United Methodist Church Announces Summer Fun 2021: Programs for Children and Youths

Cover picture for the articlePLANO, TEXAS – May 21, 2021 – St. Andrew United Methodist Church invites children and youths to participate in its summer programming, including Vacation Bible School, June 22-25; an on-site mission trip, June 7-12; and the annual Camp Impact, a sleepaway camp, July 21-25. “It’s been a long, tough year for everyone, and St. Andrew is looking forward to safely hosting children and youths for our summer fun 2021 programming,” said Rev. Kim Meyers, associate pastor, Family Ministries. “Additionally, if you are someone who would like to serve as a volunteer, we would love your help in our Vacation Bible School program, which will enable us to expand the number of participants. Please look at all that we are offering this summer and join us!”

