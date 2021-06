Band Maroon 5 recently came out with the seventh studio album, ‘Jordi’ that soars high in creative diversity with various artists featuring in the songs. Maroon 5’s affiliation towards a sound resonating pop or indie-pop genre came into notice in early 2002 with their debut, ‘Songs About Jane’. Over the years, the band skewed towards pop heavily along with a popularity that made them constant position holders on various charts. They killed the music scene with their iconic collaborations with artists such as Christina Aguilera for the banger hit, ‘Move Like Jagger’. The sound grew optimally in the next few years and with the release of their seventh studio album, ‘Jordi’, the pop dream seems to be intact still.