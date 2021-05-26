High School & Minor League Stats

David Willauer – Vista 7 El Camino 6 The Vista Panthers improve their record to 12-13 on the season as they scored 1 run in the first, 6 runs in the second to go up to an early 7-2 lead. The upstart Wildcats of El Camino 19-7 rallied for 1 run in the sixth, 3 in the top of the seventh. The improved Vista Panthers won by a 7-6 score. Ryan Daniels 1 home run for Vista and teammate David Soto a double. Aiden Harris is the winning pitcher for the Panthers as he pitched 5.2 innings and recorded 5 strikeouts.