Motorcyclist hurt in accident near East Rome Walmart that had traffic on U.S. 411 heading toward Cartersville backed up; mostly clear at 5:10 p.m.

A motorcyclist is injured following an accident on U.S. 411 eastbound at Callier Springs across from Walmart/Murphy Oil. Witnesses say the cyclist was on the ground but appeared to be moving as first responders assisted at the scene. Traffic toward Cartersville is stacking up beyond Chulio Road, especially at the Tractor Supply cut-in. Please avoid the area as safety officials clear the scene.