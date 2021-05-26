Motorcyclist hurt in accident near East Rome Walmart that had traffic on U.S. 411 heading toward Cartersville backed up; mostly clear at 5:10 p.m.

Northwest Georgians are in no hurry to become fully vaccinated. Just 3,400 more people were deemed fully vaccinated for the week ending May 15 vs. May 9. In all, 72,159 people in our five counties have completed the process. The percentages per county remain low with only Floyd above the state average of 23% (3.1 million people). There has been little if any public appeal from local governments urging vaccination and a recent clinic included an enticement of a TV giveaway as well as free hot dogs and hamburgers.