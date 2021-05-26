newsbreak-logo
Food assistance expanded during the pandemic. Advocates say more help is still needed

By Briana Vannozzi
NJ Spotlight
NJ Spotlight
 3 days ago
Interview with Adele LaTourette, director of Hunger Free New Jersey, as part of our ongoing series Hunger in New Jersey. Across the state a staggering number of residents are still struggling to put food on the table, a problem made worse by the pandemic. But starting in June, roughly 430,000 households who receive food assistance through the state Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (known as SNAP) are slated to get a bump in benefits.

NJ Spotlight

NJ Spotlight

Montclair, NJ
NJ Spotlight is an award-winning editorial website that delivers news and analysis about politics and public policy in New Jersey.

