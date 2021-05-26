New venue, Server Room, comes to New York's midtown
A new venue by VR World, Server Room, is coming to Manhattan. Located in Midtown South, the venue plans to merge interactive art and games with programming that will center on house, trance, techno and experimental music. The 575-person capacity event space was designed by Mark Foster Gage and spans three floors. The lower level will be home to DJ sets, while the mezzanine floor will provide lounge seating alongside art, mixed reality film and interactive installations. VR content and a bar will be located at the venue's main level. Server Room will formally launch on Saturday, May 29th, 2021, with a lineup featuring Carl Craig, Pablo Romero and mink. Check out photos of the venue. Tickets to the Server Room launch featuring Carl Craig are available here on RA.ra.co