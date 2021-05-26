newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Arts

New venue, Server Room, comes to New York's midtown

ra.co
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA new venue by VR World, Server Room, is coming to Manhattan. Located in Midtown South, the venue plans to merge interactive art and games with programming that will center on house, trance, techno and experimental music. The 575-person capacity event space was designed by Mark Foster Gage and spans three floors. The lower level will be home to DJ sets, while the mezzanine floor will provide lounge seating alongside art, mixed reality film and interactive installations. VR content and a bar will be located at the venue's main level. Server Room will formally launch on Saturday, May 29th, 2021, with a lineup featuring Carl Craig, Pablo Romero and mink. Check out photos of the venue. Tickets to the Server Room launch featuring Carl Craig are available here on RA.

ra.co
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New York State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Carl Craig
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Midtown South#Manhattan#Art#Server Room#Event Space#Floor Space#House Music#Main Event#Vr World#Ra#Dj Sets#Interactive Installations#Experimental Music#Home#Techno#Programming#Vr Content#Mixed Reality Film
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Arts
Related
New York City, NYPosted by
Jessica Ufuoma

Five of the Best Wedding Venues in New York City

It's almost wedding season, which usually happens in the spring and starts to ramp up in the summer. If you're thinking about getting married soon, or maybe you're already engaged and starting to scope out a venue in New York City, here's a roundup of some of the best wedding venues in New York City.
New York City, NYstupiddope.com

Floating Swimming Pool Coming to New York’s East River

It was 10 years in the making, but New York has approved an open-air floating swimming pool in the East River. Non-profit organizer +Pool, and Los Angeles design studio PlayLab collaborated for the salt water pool that is shaped like a plus sign, and will filter river water with no chemical agents.
New York City, NYTravelPulse

All-Glass Elevator Coming to New York City

There are two kinds of people in the world. Those who will ride this glass elevator up the side of a New York City building for 1,210 feet. So for those of you who would describe yourselves as thrill-seekers, welcome to New York City’s latest tourist attraction. The SL Green...
Museumschatsports.com

The World’s Largest NFT Museum Is Coming to New York

Over the past few months, NFTs have taken on many forms. From celebrity tweets to Gucci sneakers, the blockchain seems to be utterly unbounded. And clearly, it is still far from reaching its limits. Now, financier Todd Morley has announced plans to build the world’s largest NFT museum inside of the new 111 West 57th Street Skyscraper.
Lifestylepursuitist.com

3 Good Reasons to Visit Nearly Ninth at The New Arlo Midtown Hotel

On Thursday, May 27th, Nearly Ninth, the latest dining and drinking destination from the Gerber Group and from the team behind Mr. Purple, The Campbell, The Crown, is opening its doors at the NEW Arlo Midtown. Here are 3 good reasons to visit the new destination:. The Food. Nearly Ninth...
Entertainmentspotonflorida.com

A new musical adventure with Winnie the Pooh is coming to New York

This fall, Disney fans of all ages will be able to return to the Hundred Acre Wood thanks to "Winnie the Pooh: The New Musical Adaptation," a brand-new adventure coming to Times Square's Theatre Row beginning October 21, 2021. ★ FURTHER REFERENCES ★. Posted in:. Places:. 00:36. 00:36. 00:36. 23:35.
New York City, NYtravelweekly.com

New York temporarily dropping hotel room occupancy tax

As part of New York's efforts to jump-start tourism, New York mayor Bill de Blasio has announced that the city's 5.875% hotel room occupancy tax rate will be temporarily eliminated for a three-month period, starting June 1. According to a press release from New York's City Hall, the move is...
Theater & DancePosted by
Syracuse.com

Immersive Van Gogh art experience comes to Upstate New York

If you have ever wanted to step into the beauty of a painting, now you can with Beyond Van Gogh: The Immersive Experience, coming to Buffalo this summer. Set up in the Starry Night Pavilion in Eastern Hills Mall in Williamsville, the exhibit will run from Aug. 6 through Oct. 3. Tickets are on sale now at vangoghbuffalo.com and start at $36.99 for adults and $23.99 for children, with the addition of ticketing fees. VIP experience tickets are also available for $93.99 which includes a flexible entry time, priority access, and Beyond Van Gogh merchandise.
Musicwrif.com

New Detroit Venue is an Art Gallery, Bar, Record Store and Music Venue

Spot Lite Detroit is a new, 5,000 square foot venue in Detroit’s Villages Neighborhood, and it brings together a bevy of activates. The spot, which is now open, is an art gallery, bar, record store, and music venue. It received a $40,000 Motor City Match grant and currently employs 10 people, with plans to make that 20 soon.
PoliticsPosted by
96.1 The Breeze

There’s a New Live Music Venue In The Southtowns

Spring will soon turn into summer, which means live music season across Western New York. Pandemic restrictions are also loosening and in some cases, ending. There are plenty of great places to watch local bands and singers perform at local bars and restaurants, and there's a new venue opening in the southtowns.
Home & GardenWashington Post

The new American status symbol: A backyard that’s basically a fancy living room

BRANCHBURG, N.J. — Bill Paliouras dreamed of a backyard Eden. Not your garden-variety deck with stackable plastic chairs and a kettle charcoal grill — why settle for that? — but a loaded, supersize, decked-out deck with an outdoor living room, dining area, 54-inch grill, full kitchen, bar, two-draft kegerator, oversize island, massive weatherproof television, elaborate sound system and semicircular fire lounge.
Public Healthbrooklynvegan.com

New York venues can open at 100% capacity to vaccinated people

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo announced that all venues in the state can reopen at 100% capacity to fully vaccinated people. Speaking at a press conference on Wednesday (5/26), Cuomo said, "All venues have the option of going to 100% capacity for fully-vaccinated people. Some venues, and we authorized, you can be 50% vaccinated, 50 unvaccinated, but that limits the capacity of the venue. The sections that are fully vaccinated means people can sit right next to each other, which also, by the way, are a more enjoyable way to participate in the event. You go with your buddies, your family, to see a ball game, you want to sit next to your family, that happens in a vaccinated section. The unvaccinated section has a seat or two empty in between people, so it limits the capacity of the venue. We’ve authorized 50/50. But the venue can choose to go to 100% vaccinated."
Ardmore, PAchescotimes.com

On Stage: Nile ready to rock at Ardmore

“Nile” and “ancient” are words that go together well – but not always. The word “ancient” is frequently used to describe the area along the Nile River, which is the longest river in the world at 4,130 miles. The word “ancient” is often used by younger music fans to describe...
MuseumsBLABBERMOUTH.NET

SATYRICON Exhibition 'Satyricon & Munch' To Explore Intersection Of Black Metal And Visual Art

Norwegian black metal veterans SATYRICON have teamed up with Munch Museum for an upcoming exhibit, set to open in Oslo, Norway in early 2022. The exhibition "Satyricon & Munch" explores the intersection of black metal and visual art, where a specially composed musical work is connected with a selection of Edvard Munch's images. When you enter the large hall on Munch Museum's tenth floor, this exhibition will create an atmosphere that opens up new entrances to Munch's work, and to SATYRICON's music.