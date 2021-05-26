Pacton Commences Surface Program at Red Lake Gold Project, Ontario
VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / May 26, 2021 / Pacton Gold Inc. (TSXV:PAC)(OTC PINK:PACXF)(FSE:2NKN) (the 'Company' or 'Pacton') is pleased to announce that field crews have mobilized to its Red Lake Gold project and the summer 2021 surface program is now underway. The Company is undertaking a comprehensive exploration program at the 28,000 ha project, including soil and till sampling, prospecting and outcrop stripping (Figure 1). Results from the surface program will enhance targeting and generate additional drill targets for the next drilling campaign, expected to begin late 2021.