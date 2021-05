Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel has hailed the influence of defender Antonio Rudiger and feels he is doing everything right to earn a new contract at the club. Rudiger, 28, move to Stamford Bridge from Roma in the summer of 2017 and penned a five-year deal. He is close to finishing the fourth of those and will be out of contract at the end of 2021-2022. The Germany international has made 145 appearances in all competitions and 97 in the league.