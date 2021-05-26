Cancel
Kim Kardashian removes game level inspired by Prince Harry and Meghan

By Celebretainment
Rochester Sentinel
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA level on Kim Kardashian's mobile game inspired by the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's decision to step away from the British royal family has been removed. The new content was added to app title 'Kim Kardashian: Hollywood' - originally released in 2014 - with the level called Royal Runaways which depicted a called Princess Bianca and her husband Prince Aston talking about quitting royal life after falling in love.

www.rochsent.com
