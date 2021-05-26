Global Self Storage to Exhibit Global MaxManagement at the Self Storage Association 2021 Spring Conference & Trade Show, June 2-4

Self storage is now as American (and as popular) as apple pie. In fact, there are currently more self storage facilities in the U.S. than all the Best Buy, Lowe’s, Home Depot, Walmart, McDonald’s and Subway locations combined. The 2011-2020 period was the third-most active decade in the history of self storage development, with over 295M square feet of self storage space coming online across the nation — or about 20% of the total existing inventory in the US — per Yardi Matrix data.