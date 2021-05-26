It’s SHOWTIME! Heidelberg Presents Latest Innovation Initiative

Despite challenging market conditions, Heidelberger Druckmaschinen (Heidelberg) is systematically driving the development of innovations for the global printing industry. “It’s SHOWTIME” is the company’s slogan for an international digital customer event on June 23, 2021 to showcase numerous new and enhanced offerings in the commercial, packaging, and label segments. Smart solutions that print shops can use to further boost their competitiveness will be demonstrated in short live streams. Anyone anywhere in the world who wishes to do so can take part in the free event, which is being held in eight different languages at various times during the day, in parallel with the China Print trade show in Beijing. Registration is already open.