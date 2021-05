Tiësto hit ‘The Business’ made huge waves upon its release last year, and the buzz hasn’t quietened down since. The house anthem produced by the world-renowned artist was born already a success, having wowed fans from the first time the trance master shared it. ‘The Business’ marked Tiësto signing to Atlantic Records and presented us with a musicality quite different from the usual, showing versatility and quality that works both on the radio and on a festival stage. Around the globe, there probably isn’t a single soul who hasn’t heard this charismatic track. Viral, catchy, brilliant. Tiësto does not mess around and shows once again his skills as a maestro in ‘The Business’. It wasn’t enough that he released a smash hit of this magnitude, Tiësto went one step further and teamed up with Ty Dolla $ign to produce the second chapter of this thrilling journey, ‘The Business Part II‘. It was another bombastic hit.