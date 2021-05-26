Predicting milk output in the coming months will be a challenge

CHICAGO, June 24 (Reuters) - Following are U.S. trade expectations for the opening of grain and soy complex trading at the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) at 8:30 a.m. CDT (1330 GMT) on Thursday. WHEAT - Down 13 to 15 cents per bushel * Wheat fell overnight, pressured by lower corn and soybean markets, even as rainfall across the U.S. Midwest continues to miss key spring wheat regions. * Minneapolis Grain Exchange's September spring wheat rose to $8.07 per bushel, its highest since June 7. * U.S. exporters sold 374,100 tonnes of wheat for delivery during the 2021/2022 marketing year during the week of June 10, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture. * The European Union is forecast to produce 125.8 million tonnes of common wheat in 2021/2022, down from 126.2 million estimated last month and 117.2 million tonnes in 2020/2021, according to the European Commission. * CBOT September soft red winter wheat was last down 13-1/2 cents at $6.47-3/4 per bushel; K.C. September hard red winter wheat last fell 7-3/4 cents to $6.04-1/4 per bushel, and MGEX September spring wheat eased 3/4 cent to $8.04 per bushel. CORN - Down 9 to 16 cents per bushel * Corn futures fell overnight for the fourth consecutive session as more rain is expected throughout the U.S. Midwest in the coming days, though dryness remains in key growing regions. * CBOT's most-active September corn contract dropped below it's 100-day moving average overnight. * For the week ended June 10, U.S. exporters sold 216,300 tonnes of corn for delivery during the 2020/2021 marketing year, down 33% from the prior 4-week average, and 310,800 tonnes for 2021/2022. * Export shipments of 1,689,700 MT were up 2% from the previous week, but down 7% from the prior 4-week average. * CBOT July corn was last down 9-1/2 cents at $6.54-3/4 per bushel, while new-crop December corn last fell 16 cents to $5.19-3/4. SOYBEANS - Down 30 to 32 cents per bushel * Soybean futures dipped for the third consecutive session as forecasts for cooler temperatures and beneficial rains support developing crops across the U.S. Midwest. * CBOT's most-active November soybean contract fell below its 100-day moving average overnight. * Exporters sold 132,000 tonnes of soybeans for delivery to China and 260,000 tonnes for delivery to unknown destinations, both for the 2021/2022 marketing year, the USDA said. * For the week of June 10, U.S. exporters sold 141,700 tonnes of soybeans for the 2020/2021 marketing year and 47,300 tonnes for the 2021/2022 year. * Export shipments of 243,200 tonnes were up 64% from the previous week and up 3% from the prior 4-week average. * CBOT July soybeans last traded 30 cents lower at $13.55 per bushel, while new-crop November soybeans traded down 30 cents at $12.78. (Reporting by Christopher Walljasper Editing by Paul Simao)